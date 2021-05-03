Looking forward to training your abs? We have got a good news — there are a few highly effective planks variations that may help you get those abs that you are craving. Whether your goal is a six-pack or building your core muscles, planks are always the answer. Planks exercises are one of the most effective core workouts that you can do easily at home without any workout equipment. And not just building your core muscles, planks are extremely good for the arms and legs, and especially the shoulder, back, and abdominal muscles. Just one thing to keep in mind while working out on your abs muscles — your position should be well maintained, your body should be well balanced and you should follow proper steps to make your exercise hit those muscles that it should. So without any further ado, let’s get directly into the 5 pilates plank variations that you can at home to build your abs. Also Read - Home Workouts To Lose Belly Fat: 5 Best Abs Exercises You Can Do Using House Items

Things To Keep In Mind While Doing The Exercises

As discussed above, your body's alignment is very important to help your exercises work. Here is the checklist you need to keep in mind while performing pilates plank workouts.

The basic rule of doing the pilates planks workouts rightly is by following the principles which include — centering, concentration, control, precision, breath, and flow. Make sure to engage your core muscles while doing this workout. Another important thing to keep in mind while doing pilates planks is to keep your torso straight and rigid and form a straight line from head to toe without making any bend. Make sure to keep your spine straight and aligned. Make sure your head is relaxed, and you should be looking at the floor. Also, the best way to make your planks effective for your abs is by holding it for as much as you can.

Now, here are some of the pilates plank variations that you need to try to build your abs muscles. Let's get started.

Normal Pilates Plank

This is one of the basic forms of plank exercises. Here is how you can do it correctly. Just grab your exercise mat, and get started.

Keep your hands and knees in the ground with your knees directly under your hips, and your hands should be under your shoulders. Lift up your body engaging your core muscles. Make sure to form a perfect bridge. Hold the position for 30 seconds and slowly increase the holding time to 40seconds, 60 seconds.

Elbow Plank Pilates

Elbow plank exercises are again another good workout for the abs and core muscles. This directly targets your core abdominal and back muscles. Here’s the right way to do this type of plank.

Come to the regular plank position. Keep your forearms on the floor and engage your core to lift your body and form the bridge. Again, make sure that your legs are together. Hold the position for 30 seconds and slowly increase the holding time to 40seconds, 60 seconds.

Side Plank Pilates

Side plank pilates is one of the most difficult yet effective workouts as compared to the last two forms of planks. In this, you work on the side muscles and also tone your abs.