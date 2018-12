A new study has shown that a single workout session consisting of three 20-minute treadmill runs could up metabolism for 2 days and could activate neurons that are important regulators of blood glucose levels and energy balance. The findings showed that a single bout of exercise for mice could boost the activity of energy-burning neurons and inhibit the counterpart one for up to two days and those changes can last longer with more training.

Treadmill running is one of the easiest exercises gym goers love to do. While it may seem relatively harmless, you could end up damaging your body while you concentrate on burning calories. It is important to know how to run on a treadmill correctly. Make sure you are following these instructions:

Do not forget to warm up

When you get on a treadmill, don’t set your treadmill speed at high immediately. You need to do warm up before a treadmill run too. Start by setting the speed to low. Walk first and then gradually run at a slow speed. Let your body and muscles adjust to the treadmill, the shoes and the workout gradually. Did you know that skipping warm up can lead to injuries like cramps and muscle tear?

Do not hold the bars

Holding the bars of the treadmill can actually make you cut down speed and lose fewer calories. If you are too unstable on the treadmill, make sure you adjust the speed to enable a comfortable run.

Put your shoes on right

This may seem like a no-brainer. But make sure your shoe laces are tied up and secured. Untied laces can make you trip and fall and cause nasty injuries. Make sure to land mid sole (not on toes or heels) and keep your toes pointed straight. Practice to run properly.

Don’t run at the same speed and incline

It is good to do HIIT on the treadmill to burn more fat and calories. Start with a slow speed for about 3 minutes and then do high speed running for about 2 minutes and come back to slwo speed. repeat this for 3-4 sets. Running on inlcines will make you lose more calories than running on a level ground.

With inputs from IANS