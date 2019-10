Want to know the secret behind Krish’s superpower? In a recent interview to IANS, Bollywood star, Hrithik Roshan opened up and stated that fitness for him is not about six pack abs or biceps but about stamina and proper functioning of the body. In order to do this, he performs several cardiovascular exercises. Cardiovascular exercise, or cardio exercises, such as running, biking, aerobics and dancing, exercise the heart and lungs. As the heart and lungs strenghten, they become more proficient in supplying oxygen to different muscles and organs in the body. As a result, the body’s stamina gradually improves. Stamina referes to the strenght and energy, one needs to perform physical activities.

Running is the most effective form of cardiovascular exercise. Apart from increasing stamina, this strengthen your joints and improves your mood. But running is tough, especially on people who are suffering from foot, ankle or knee conditions. It takes a moderate amount of fitness to run for a few minutes. Running before you have developed that moderate amount of fitness and stamina can increase the risk of injury. Luckily, running is not the only exercise that can improve your stamina.

Here are a great cardio exercises for people who hate running.

Jump rope

According to a study published in the Official Journal of SHAPE America, 10 minutes of daily rope skipping is as effective in increasing stamina as a 30 minute jog. Jumping rope is easy and can be done anywhere with enough space. To perform this exercise, grip the rope losely with your fingers and hold it in front of you. Throw your rope and place in at the back of your heel as the rope completes its movement and is about to reach your feet. Jump and let the rope pass from under your feet. Repeat this movement. Tighten your core before you jump to maintain balance when you jump.

Boxing

No, we are not asking you to jump into the ring with another person. You can perform the movements of boxing alone. Pretend that you are punching an individual, and throw your punch throught the air. Move your feet as you throw the punch. Kicks, punch and shuffling motions help train the core and upper body muscles. You can add ankle weights and light dumbells to add resistance to your boxing cardio exercise.

Moving plank

Regular plank itself is very beneficial in strenghtening the core muscles. But as you combine movement with it, it becomes more difficult and increase the heart rate. To perform a moving plank, go in the traditional plank positon and try to move your body in the form of a wave without moving your hands and legs.