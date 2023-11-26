Cardamom Water On Empty Stomach: 8 Amazing Health Benefits of Starting Your Day With Elaichi Water

Cardamom Water

Have you ever tried this health elixir? Elaichi water, aka cardamom-soaked water on an empty stomach, can invite tons of health benefits, read on to know more.

While a balanced diet is crucial for overall health, the first thing you consume in the morning can significantly impact your well-being. Numerous discussions have focused on selecting the right breakfast foods for optimal health. However, there's another essential element often overlooked: incorporating healthy morning drinks on an empty stomach. In this article, we take a close look at one of the most underrated morning drinks which is actually packed with several health benefits - cardamom, also known as elaichi.

Benefits of Drinking Cardamom Water on an Empty Stomach

Cardamom is an Ayurvedic herb that falls under the spices category. Packed with unique aroma, flavor, and richness, cardamom has been used for centuries in traditional medicine. The antioxidant properties, essential vitamins, and minerals present in this herb make it a potent source of health benefits. But what happens when you consume it first thing in the morning? Yes, you read that right, one of the popular ways to consume cardamom is by drinking cardamom water, especially on an empty stomach. Let's decode the several health benefits of this drink.

Helps In Digestion

Yes, drinking this elixir in the morning, on an empty stomach can help stimulate digestive juices, promote proper digestion, and relieve digestive issues like constipation, bloating, and indigestion.

An Excellent Detox Drink

If you are looking for a drink that can help detoxify your body from the within, try drinking Elaichi water in the morning. Cardamom's diuretic properties help flush out toxins and excess fluids from the body, aiding in detoxification and promoting overall well-being.

Boosts Metabolism

If you are looking for home remedies to enhance your metabolism try this elaichi water in the morning. This Ayurvedic drink helps kickstart your body's metabolism rate, helping the body burn calories more efficiently, which can aid in weight management. This also means that this is a great option for those who want to lose weight.

Prevent Bad Mouth Odour

If you are struggling with bad mouth odor, add elaichi water to your morning diet. This herb has antibacterial and antifungal properties which help in combating bad breath and promote oral hygiene.

Best Food For Your Skin

If you are someone who is struggling with skin issues, make this drink a part of your daily diet. Cardamom's antioxidant content helps protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals, contributing to healthier and more radiant skin.

Helps Deal With Menstrual Cramps

Menstrual cramps can turn bad when not managed properly. You must have heard about adding specific foods to your diet that can help in calming down the hormonal imbalances, and provide required sootheness to the body. Cardamom water comes packed with antispasmodic properties that can help alleviate menstrual cramps and discomfort.

Reduces Blood Pressure

If you are suffering from high blood pressure, or hypertension, try to make this drink a part of your morning diet. According to the studies, cardamom can have effective results in keeping blood pressure levels under control.

Improves Respiratory Health

Cardamom comes packed with anti-inflammatory properties which is great for keeping respiratory ailments like asthma and bronchitis at bay. This drink can also provide instant relief from throat itchiness, and dryness.

Disclaimer: While drinking cardamom water in the morning is generally safe for most individuals, it is always advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating or making any changes to your diet or daily routine, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or are taking medications.