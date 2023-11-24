Carbohydrates For Weight Loss: How Much Is Enough For You?

Yes, carbs can help you lose weight but only if you eat the right ones and in the right quantity.

Carbohydrates are a very important aspect of our diet. Do you often hear doctors saying that your must avoid them because it might spike up your blood sugar level or it could lead to obesity and gut health problems? This is because refined carbohydrates create problems for our health. There are many different types of carbohydrates, some of them are good while others are bad.

Research finding from the U.S. National Library of Medicine revealed that, carbs are the most important source of energy for the body and are essential macronutrients. If you are eating the right kind of carbs and in the right amount, there is no need to worry about your weight and in fact, it can actually help in weight loss too. So, how much of it should you be eating if you are planning to shed some kilos?

Carbohydrates And Its Categories

Carbs are also split into two different categories:

Simple and complex carbohydrates. Simple carbs include dairy, fruits, and vegetables. While complex carbs include whole grains, starchy vegetables, and legumes.

How Much Can You Eat For Weight Loss?

Dietary guidelines recommend that you get between 45 to 65 percent of your daily calories from carbohydrates, Brissette says. But since everyone needs a different number of calories every day, there is no set number of carbs that equals a low-carb diet for everyone. If you know how many calories you typically consume daily, you can do a little math to find your low-carb range: For example, if you're eating 1,800 calories per day, that equates to 203 to 293 grams of carbs per day.

"Dropping carbs below the 45 to 65 percent range isn't recommended for most people because it makes getting all of your vitamins and minerals each day far more challenging," says Brissette.

With that in mind, you might have to make some modifications in order to find the sweet spot that works best for you and your weight-loss goals, says Liz Blom, RD, a Minnesota-based nutrition and wellness coach.

