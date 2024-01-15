Cancer Causing Diet: 6 Foods And Drinks That You Must Avoid To Lower Your Risk of Cancer

Curious to know the top 6 foods that can cause cancer? Scroll down to know the complete list.

It's essential to proceed cautiously when discussing cancer and any possible connections to particular meals and beverages. Though some research points to links between particular food choices and cancer risk, the evidence is frequently conflicting, and experts in the field may not always agree on the cause. Furthermore, a person's genetics, way of life, and general diet all have a big impact on the development of cancer. Dr. Manish Sharma, Sr. Medical Oncologist at Action Cancer Hospital in New Delhi and Medical Oncologist at Cancer Care clinic in Faridabad, lists out following six foods that have been researched in relation to cancer risk along with suggestions for your approach to them in the future:

Processed Meats

Because processed meats like bacon, sausages, and hot dogs frequently include nitrates and nitrites, which can create nitrosamines during heating or digestion, they have been linked to an increased risk of colorectal and stomach cancer. Nitrosamines have been linked to cancer in animal studies, and their potential role in human cancer risk is an area of ongoing research.

It can be overwhelming to make dietary adjustments, so Dr. Manish Sharma advises starting small. This could mean looking for deli meats that are reduced in fat and sodium, or that are devoid of nitrite and nitrate. "I advise reading labels to compare products and seeing if there are healthy substitutes available for that food," he says.

Red Meat

High red meat consumption has been associated with a higher risk of prostate and colorectal cancers, particularly with regard to processed or burned meats. Its high fat and protein composition may have an impact on the development of cancer-causing substances when cooked. The connection might also have to do with the processing or cooking methods used on red meat, including grilling or smoking.

They can develop carcinogens linked to cancer when cooked at such high temperatures, according to Dr. Manish Sharma.

He recommends removing the fat, marinating the meat before cooking, or selecting a red meat alternative with less marbling. Lean protein foods like chicken and fish, as well as plant protein, are additional excellent sources of protein.

Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Regular consumption of sugary drinks has been associated with an increased risk of various cancers, including breast and colon cancer. High sugar intake can contribute to obesity and insulin resistance, both of which are risk factors for certain types of cancer. Additionally, sugar metabolism may play a role in promoting cancer cell growth.

Although studies have been conducted to determine whether artificial sweeteners directly increase the risk of cancer, Dr. Sharma says the findings are mixed. He suggests using artificial sweeteners in moderation, just as he suggests using sugar.

Alcohol

Excessive alcohol intake has been linked to a number of malignancies, including colorectal, breast, oesophageal, pancreatic, and liver cancer. Acetaldehyde, a recognised carcinogen, is produced when alcohol is transformed. In addition to causing inflammation and liver damage, prolonged alcohol use raises the chance of liver cancer. Moreover, alcohol may alter hormone levels, which may lead to breast cancer and other hormone-related malignancies.

Even if you still choose to consume alcohol, try to limit your intake to no more than one drink for women and two for men per day.

Highly Processed Foods

A higher risk of cancer has been linked to diets consisting of highly processed foods. Foods that have undergone extensive processing often include preservatives, chemicals, and excessive amounts of sugar and unhealthy fats also promote weight gain and obesity. These elements may exacerbate inflammation and oxidative stress, which are connected to the development of cancer, in addition to deficiency in vital nutrients.

He suggests focusing on moderation and choosing smaller portion sizes to cut down on the quantity of ultra-processed food in your diet.

Fried Foods

Regular consumption of fried foods, especially those prepared using high temperatures and reused cooking oils, has been associated with an increased risk of cancer. When oils are heated to high temperatures, they can produce harmful compounds, such as acrylamide and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which have been linked to cancer in animal studies. Reusing cooking oils can further increase the formation of these compounds.

If you frequently consume those foods, you should be more concerned about the refined starch and harmful oxidised polyunsaturated fat they contain, as these are probably more harmful to your health than any acrylamide content.

"Since research is still in its early stages and individual responses to dietary factors can differ, it is important to interpret these relationships with caution. Maintaining a varied and balanced diet, speaking with medical specialists, and taking into account specific health concerns and risk factors are always recommended. It's not as though consuming smoked meat at a barbecue last week will cause you to develop cancer. It's not always that one-time encounter. It's a repeated exposure over time and that's the concern, so just try to eat those in moderation" advised and concluded Dr. Manish Sharma.