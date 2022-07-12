Can Weight Management Supplements Boost Your Metabolism?

During the Covid-19 pandemic, metabolism emerged as a critical regulator of susceptibility to, recovery from, and survival in a post-pandemic world.

The calorie burn rate of each body type depends on various factors - age, gender, genetics, body fat, muscle mass and overall activity levels. While metabolism refers to the body's process of converting what one eats and drinks into energy, today, the term is often used for weight. For example, Health & Nutrition Expert Abhishek Gagneja, Founder of Yoga Brands, states that overweight people often have faster metabolisms than leaner ones.

Lifestyle Changes Boost Metabolism

All that said, lifestyle changes may help boost one's metabolism so the body can burn more calories and possibly lose weight. To increase one's metabolism rate, eating healthily and adequately is essential. The importance of a balanced diet can't be emphasised enough for a healthy lifestyle! This can be attained by maintaining a balanced diet and consuming all essential nutrients the body requires. A proper meal plan helps achieve the ideal body weight and reduces the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other types of cancer.

How To Boost Metabolism?

The idea of boosting one's metabolism is a 'prerequisite': a buzzword in the health and wellness industry today, but also with increasing trends for a HIIT workout here and a super-juice there with the end goal of a body that functions at its best. Like many internal body systems, metabolism is a delicate and precarious infrastructure that needs to be tended to. However, it is essentially a combination of nature and nurture. With that in mind, various factors impact the productivity of one's metabolism.

How To Calculate BMR?

Whether one's trying to gain, lose, or maintain weight, calculating the BMR can be helpful because it may help one determine their baseline caloric needs. Alternatively, vitamins and supplements help fill the nutritional gap by speeding up one's metabolism, which may be sluggish due to various health issues, poor diet, or insufficient exercise.

B-Complex Vitamins help metabolise carbohydrates, fats, and proteins, activating stored energy instead of turning it into fat. Niacin, Vitamin B-6, Iron: This impressive trio increases one's body's production of an essential amino acid that helps to help burn fat. Calcium provides small increases in thermogenesis, the body's core temperature - boosting overall metabolism, which can prompt one's body to burn fat. Vitamin C is another excellent mood and metabolism-boosting nutrient that combats oxidative stress, slowing down the body's metabolic rate. People deficient in this nutrient have a hard time shedding kilos.

Conclusion

Ultimately, knowing one's body type can direct one on the right path toward attaining weight loss goals. Blindly following a non-credible source or getting into a quick-fix fad diet is not a sustainable approach. Since no two body types are similar, no diet pattern will have an identical impact on different body types. Hence, it is essential to know your body, take guidance from fitness trainers, and focus on a holistic metabolic approach tailored to one's body needs.

