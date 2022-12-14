Can Sauna Suits Improve Your Fitness And Stamina?

Sauna suits can induce excessive sweating and help you loose weight, but is it a healthy option?

Have you ever heard of people working out with a sauna suit on? Some people take up this trend to sweat more and lose weight faster. It has been scientifically proven to boost fitness level. So, what is a sauna suit? It is a sort of a tracksuit, it is waterproof and it is designed to make the wearer sweat a lot more than they normally do. The suit is made of neoprene. Its function is to trap the body heat of the person who is wearing it and raise their core temperature. This is how it induces more sweating.

People who have used this suit also claim that it helps you build muscles faster, shed extra pounds and gain more stamina. But is sweating it out that much really well for your workout or your health overall? Lets us find out what experts have to say regarding this.

Yes, Sauna Suits Can Boost Stamina

Our body's ability to adapt to heat has numerous benefits that we might be unaware of. It can increase our blood plasma volume, more dilute sweat and earlier onset of sweating, says an expert based on a report. The spike in our body's plasma volume (the volume of the liquid component of our blood) can help better our overall cardiorespiratory fitness also.

Thus based on studies, experts say that sauna suits can indeed boost fitness levels. It is also helpful in producing more dilute sweat. As our body produces more dilute sweat, we lose less sodium thereby allowing our body to preserve more electrolytes. This will help increase our stamina and boost our energy level.

Side Effects Of Wearing A Sauna Suit

Sauna suits can induce extra weight loss faster. However, experts also state that if our body temperature exceeds a level or a person sweats profusely because of it, it can also lead to illnesses cause by heat. When a person is using a sauna suit during a workout, he or she should also make sure of these following things: replenish your body with fluids, constant hydration. These will help avoid heat exhaustion. But, if not followed properly, it can lead to:

Faintness

Dizziness

Fatigue

Heavy sweating

Headache

Muscle cramps

Weak, rapid pulse

Nausea

Low blood pressure upon standing

Bottom Line

Before using sauna suits for an intense workout session, people should be aware of how to use it properly, its possible side effects and also how to recover in case something goes wrong. It surely has great health benefits but it could also do more harm if misused. Aside from that make sure you follow some rules as well, consult your doctor if you are doubtful and especially if you have a health condition that could get impacted, keep yourself hydrated and avoid long and too intense workouts.

