Can playing football help you lose weight? Expert explains how the sport burns fat and boosts fitness

Know how regular football sessions can support healthy weight loss, improve stamina, burn calories, and boost overall fitness, according to experts.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 17, 2026 5:48 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Simon Thomas

Football benefits (Image AI Generated)

Football is one of the favorite games which you can consider to obtain fun while losing weight. Whereas high-intensity exercises often become routine, football provides a source of exercise, competition, and teamwork, highly encouraging options for staying active and motivated. Regular football sessions can help burn calories, boost fitness, and facilitate in healthy weight loss, however, fitness experts state, if coupled with a well balanced diet.

How football helps burn calories?

According to Dr Simon Thomas, Sr Director, Robotic Joint Replacements and Orthopaedics, Max Super Speciality Hospital Shalimar, "Football is a high intensity exercise that requires runners, jumpers, multi-directional game changers and kickers. These workouts activate several muscle groups and get your heart rate up, burning a lot of calories."

"The amount of calories that an average person may burn playing football can vary from 400 to 900 per hour, depending on how intense the game is, condition and how much their body weighs, and their age. Due to the nature of football, aerobic and anaerobic work are required all match, which forces the body to work hard," the doctor added.

Health benefits of playing football

Here are some of the amazing health benefits of playing football:

Improves cardiovascular health

Some of the most pronounced advantages of playing football is that it will give you a tremendous cardiovascular workout. Exercise i.e. running, up and down field, stimulates the heart and lungs and increases stamina and endurance with repeated use.

Builds muscle and boosts metabolism

Running is not the only aspect of football. Strength, balance and coordination are all needed for the sport. Sprinting, tackling and kicking exercises improve the muscles of the legs, core and lower body. With the weight gain that occurs from muscle development, the body could also start processing its food better, which will mean that it utilizes extra calories even during relaxation. This can aid weight maintenance and fitness long-term.

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Supports fat loss

Football is a combination of high-intensity and low-intensity activities that resembles "interval training," which has been proven to burn fat, experts say. In a post-game related sense, the body will still be burning calories after the game, known as the "afterburn effect. Football combined with smart eating can help fuel a calorie deficit to help "burn off" pounds.

Mental health benefits matter too

Exercise isn't the only way to lose weight. Of course, mental health is also important. Social interaction and teamwork in football can decrease stress, upbeat disposition and inspire. Football is suitable exercise for many people and many enjoy themselves, which in turn increases their adherence to their workout routine.

Yes, playing football can help you lose weight. Fires up calories, keeps exercise fun, promotes fat loss and promotes heart health, builds muscle. But, experts stress that football is not the 'magic bullet' solution. The most positive answer is achieving a healthy diet, plenty of sleep and a healthy lifestyle in parallel to regular play.

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