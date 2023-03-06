Can Lack Of Sleep Ruin Your Weight Loss Plan?

The researchers found that participants who slept well were more likely to stick to their weight loss goals.

As per experts, disruptions to normal hormone production are a driving factor behind sleep deprivation leading to overeating.

It might be interesting to note that there is a connection between sleep and weight. Numerous studies in the past have shown that restricted or poor sleep leads to metabolic disorders such as an elevated body mass index (BMI) and higher weight. A new study has found that there exists a link between sleep quality and adherence to a weight loss plan. They found that better sleep was linked to better adherence to a weight loss plan.

Research has found that insufficient sleep increases overeating and unhealthy eating choices. It means that inadequate sleep can increase the risk of suffering from obesity. As per experts, disruptions to normal hormone production are a driving factor behind sleep deprivation leading to overeating.

A study in favour

A study presented at the American Heart Foundation's Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle, and Cardiometabolic Health Scientific Sessions 2023, involved 125 adults with obesity and an average age of 50 years old. Each person took part in a 12-month weight loss intervention. At the beginning of the study and then after six months and after 12 months, the researchers took out information based on questionnaires. They assessed the following dimensions of the subject's sleep, regularity, satisfaction, alertness, timing, efficiency and duration. The researchers also made note of participants' adherence to weight loss interventions like their calorie intake (via gadgets) and variations in physical activity. The researchers found that participants who slept well were more likely to stick to their weight loss goals.

How lack of sleep can lead to overeating?

According to some quoted experts, good sleep can help repair synapsis and this helps in modifying behaviour. This could also mean that the person will have more energy and might be able to focus more on fitness regime. There are two hormones integral to hunger and appetite. Ghrelin is associated with hunger and leptin is associated with feeling of fullness. Studies have found that a lack of sleep can trigger increased level of ghrelin, thereby increasing appetite. Insufficient sleep also affects parts of the brain that determine how we think about food. In studies of people with limited sleep, brain activity is enhanced in areas that are involved in viewing food as a positive reward, making us more vulnerable to eating too much.

