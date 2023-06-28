Can Intermittent Fasting Be As Effective As Calorie Counting? Here's The Truth

Can Intermittent Fasting Be As Effective As Calorie Counting? Here's The Truth

Do you find it challenging to keep track of your calories? Do not worry, we have a different option for rapid weight loss. To learn more, keep reading.

Are you trying to lose weight but finding calorie counting confusing? Recent studies conducted by professionals have demonstrated that, when done properly, one such fasting can provide outcomes similar to those of calorie counting. Who knows what it is? Sporadic fasting. Intermittent fasting has grown in popularity as an alternative to more traditional weight management advice because counting calories can be tiresome and difficult for some people to maintain.

Why Counting Calories Is Important For Weight Loss?

Your weight is a balancing act, but the calculation is simple. You gain weight if you consume more calories than you expend. And you lose weight if you consume fewer calories and burn more calories through physical activity. This answer explains why it is crucial to track calories when trying to lose weight. However, it can occasionally be difficult to calculate calories, which is why some people choose not to. However, a study has shown that intermittent fasting has effects that are comparable to calorie counting in terms of helping people lose weight and keep it off over the course of a year. The Annals of Internal Medicine reported the clinical trial's findings.

The Confusion Regarding FAD Diets

We all know how complicated and filled with unusual side effects, these FAD diets are. Should we still consider adding Intermittent Fasting to our weight loss journey? "This study has the most compelling results suggesting that people can stick with it, that it's not a fad diet in the sense that people can do it for three months and they fall off the wagon for a year," said one of the study authors.

TRENDING NOW

Previous studies on intermittent fasting indicated that persons who intentionally restrict calories and limit their food to an eight-hour window lose weight over the course of a year in a manner similar to those who consciously reduce calories but do not restrict their meals to a specific time window.

The current study is unique in that participants in the intermittent fasting group didn't get calorie-counting instructions, yet they nonetheless reduced their daily intake by roughly 400 calories the same amount as the calorie-counting group. According to the findings of the current study, eating within a set window of time can result in a "natural calorie restriction."

You may like to read

Are you now satisfied that intermittent fasting, when done the right way can actually work wonders for those who want to shed kilos? Now, let's take a quick look at some of the Dos' and Don'ts of Intermittent Fasting.

Intermittent Fasting: What Is It?

An eating strategy known as intermittent fasting is all about alternating between fasting and regular mealtimes. How does it assist with or encourage weight loss? You only eat within the allotted hours when you practise intermittent fasting. According to research, eating only one meal a few days a week or fasting for a specific number of hours each day may be healthy habits.

How does intermittent fasting work?

It works by extending the time until your body has burnt through the calories from your most recent meal and starts burning fat, intermittent fasting works.

The Rules To Follow

It's crucial to see your doctor before beginning an intermittent fasting regimen. Once you have their approval, the actual practice is easy. You can choose a daily strategy that limits daily meals to one six- to eight-hour window each day. Consider attempting the 16/8 fast, which involves eating for eight hours and fasting for sixteen.

RECOMMENDED STORIES