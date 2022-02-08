Can I Work Out On Empty Stomach? Rujuta Diwekar Answer Your Queries

Why should you eat? Rujuta says it helps your body to get enough fuel so that the muscles can start working out instantly as and when you hit the gym or you start exercising.

Are you someone who loves to work out but doesn't have much time to follow a proper diet? Well, you should know that working out regularly can only turn out to be helpful when you are providing your body the right amount of nutrition and vitamins it requires to keep the metabolism rate high and help the body recover post every workout session. When we talk about diet and foods, post-workout is important to help the body muscles recover, but did you know pre-workout is a must too? One of the most important things that everyone misses out on is a pre-workout meal. So, when someone asks whether working out on an empty stomach is good or not, experts always say that it is the worst one can ever do during the course of the workout period.

Should You Avoid Exercising On An Empty Stomach?

Rujuta Diwekar, the celebrity nutritionist and fitness expert has shared a video in which she presented a pre-workout plan that answers the question of whether you should work out on an empty stomach or the right gap between exercise and a meal. So, if you are one of those people who fuss over what to eat before working out or wonder if you should hit the gym on an empty stomach, then this article is just for you.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Rujuta Diwekar, who has trained celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, posted a video talking about the dos and don'ts to follow before exercising. In the video, she can be heard saying: "Getting the pre-workout meal right," a part of her caption reads. The video begins with Rujuta talking about what not to do in your pre-workout routine. "Don't do - exercise on an empty stomach and after having tea or coffee." Haven't checked the video yet? Here, take a look.

Do You Need To Eat Before Exercise?

Yes, according to Rujuta Diwekar, it is extremely important to eat something before hitting the gym. Why should you eat? Rujuta says it helps your body to get enough fuel so that the muscles can start working out instantly as and when you hit the gym or you start exercising.

Why Working Out On An Empty Stomach Is A Bad Idea?

Rujuta explained why no one should ever exercise on an empty stomach by saying that our body needs well-nourished and planned meals before every workout session. The body's muscles burn calories better when we provide them with proper fuel (through the pre-workout meal)to perform this task. It means that optimum calorie burning during exercise depends on the same.

Additionally, Rujuta says that having proper pre-workout meals also helps in preventing injuries during the workout session. "When we kickstart our workout routine, we want to get maximum results. In this process, we often injure ourselves by pulling a muscle or straining a body part or get so tired that returning to the routine becomes a task. However, when you are well-fed and have enough fuel, you will avoid injuries and return to your workout every single time," Rujuta can be heard saying in the video.

