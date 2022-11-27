Can Gym Workouts Cause Heart Attacks? Here's What You Need To Know

In recent times, we have come across news about heart attacks at the gym. Several cases have been registered of how people are succumbing to sudden heart attacks during their gym sessions. Now, the question is what is the connection between the two? Can working out at the gym trigger a heart attack? Today, in this article we will take a close look at why cases of heart attacks are increasing among those who are working out regularly.

What Is a Heart Attack?

The condition occurs when the blood flow to the heart muscles stops. This can primarily happen due to the formation of a blood clot inside the arteries, which can block the usual blood flow to the heart. And, without blood, tissue loses oxygen and dies. What are the contributing factors to this condition? The most common reason behind the formation of such blood clots is the accumulation of cholesterol (waxy-like substance) or fat build-ups inside the wall of the arteries. These fat build-ups are called plaques, which have the ability to rupture and then form clots that can block the usual blood flow inside the heart - leading to a heart attack.

Heart Attack During Working

The concept behind fitness is often misunderstood. Why do people go to the gym? The primary reason is 'to stay fit', isn't it? But then why a fitness routine is hurting the heart? To understand the connection between the two, TheHealthSite.com spoke to an expert, and according to him, the people are doing it all wrong. The doctor says that the main mantra should be to avoid 'Too much, too fast'. Yes, you read that right, too many reps, too much weight, or too much running, too soon escalating it, is not good for your health. You may harm it more than doing anything good for it. It also increases with your age - in simpler words, you must slow down and take it easy as your age progresses.

Exercising regularly has always been known as a good practice to avoid heart-related health issues. In fact, working out regularly is good for heart health. But when one doesn't understand where to stop and how much exercise is too much, mishaps happen. How to know if you are overdoing it? There are some telltale symptoms that your body may give when the heart is not feeling well while you are working out.

Symptoms of an Impending Heart Attack During Workout

One must realize that when something unusual is happening with the body, there will be some symptoms that the body may show up. Here are some of those symptoms that may tell you that IT IS TIME TO STOP!

Chest pain Sweating profusely Pain in the shoulders Numbness Racing heartbeat Not able to balance the body properly Unable to breathe properly Numbness in jaw, neck, and upper body areas

As soon as the above symptoms appear, STOP! Your body is asking for a break from the workout routine that you are following. And in severe cases, visit a doctor immediately. Also, one must get their heart-check ups done every year. This is a precautionary measure that one must follow in order to keep heart problems/diseases at bay.

How Much Exercise Is Too Much?

Each body is different, and the capacity is also different. Therefore, one should only follow the instructions being provided by the trainers and not follow what others are doing. It is also important to inform the gym trainers about the underlying health conditions that you are suffering from. This will help the trainer to decide the right amount of exercise that your body can take.

According to the experts, moderate exercises like brisk walking, jogging, swimming, and cycling is good for the body and are also sufficient to keep the heart healthy. However, if one wants to have a build-up body, then rigorous exercise and weight lifting are also not harmful. But for a heart patient, it can be deadly. Therefore, it is highly recommended that one must follow a workout routine so that their body can cope with it. Nothing extra is good until you have a trainer to guide you.

Bottom Line

Understand your body, and decide on the workouts with a proper trainer. Do not follow what others are doing. Stop overexerting. When you go overboard with our workout sessions it creates a huge pulse of adrenaline that can cause blood pressure and heart rate to jump, which can lead to sudden heart attacks or cardiac arrests (can often cause death too!). Therefore the bottom line is -- if any exercise is making you extremely tired, giving your a tough time breathing properly, making you nauseous, or making you feel like you will collapse, that is a warning sign for you to stop then and there.

