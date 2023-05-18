Can Drinking Too Much Water Cause Any Problems To The Body?

Is Too Much Water Bad For Us? Explains Dr Umesh Gupta

We have repeatedly heard about the many benefits of drinking enough water daily. Water not only flushes out the toxins from our body and keeps us hydrated, but it also helps properly function your body and organs. But is there any such thing as water overload? Can you drink excess water that could lead to water poisoning? Unfortunately, the answer is yes; it can cause hyponatremia. This is when excess fluid in the body reduces the required sodium levels in the blood, an essential electrolyte necessary for optimal body functioning. With hyponatremia, water levels in your body increase, resulting in swelling of cells. Dr Umesh Gupta, Director & Senior Consultant, Aakash Healthcareshares that symptoms of hyponatremia range from mild headache, nausea and vomiting to more serious ones such as seizures, coma and, in worst cases, even death.

But How Much Water Is Too Much?

Water overload can happen when people drink excess water that their kidneys can eliminate via urine. However, it's not only the amount of water that plays a role time is also an essential factor here.

TRENDING NOW

According to a study, while the kidneys can filter about 20 28 litres of water daily, they can eliminate no more than 0.8 to 1.0 litres every hour. Therefore, to avoid water intoxication and hyponatremia, it is essential not to consume more water than what can be eliminated by the kidneys.

Further, the study reports that symptoms of hyponatremia can develop if a person drinks 3 to 4 litres of water in a short period. Nevertheless, conditions such as hot weather and excessive exercise can lead people to overdo their water intake.

Hyponatremia includes consuming large quantities of water while sweating or during extended sports hours without replacing essential electrolytes like sodium with food or good sports hydration drinks.

So, Coming Over To The Fundamental Question How Much Water Do You Need Daily?

The right amount of water varies depending on factors like body weight, climate, physical activity levels and also whether they are breastfeeding. Men aged 19-30 should consume around 3 litres daily. While some people prefer to follow the 8 8 rule, which says to drink eight glasses of water daily, this was not based on research. On the other hand, relying on thirst to go for a glass of water may not be advisable for everyone. Pregnant women, athletes and older adults may need more water each day compared to others. Also, take in water from other sources. Your body gets fluids from food and beverages like tea, coffee, and juices.

Bottom-Line

Drinking excess water than what the kidneys can eliminate in a given time can harm our health. Not only does it disrupt brain function, but it also dilutes electrolytes, especially sodium, in the blood. If sodium levels fall below a minimum range, called hyponatremia, fluids travel from outside to inside cells, causing them to swell. If such a situation happens to brain cells, it is dangerous and even life-threatening.

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES