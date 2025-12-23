Can Breathing Techniques Provide Immediate Relief From Shortness of Breath? Yoga Expert Explains

Can breathing techniques give instant relief from shortness of breath? A yoga expert explains simple methods to ease breathlessness caused by stress, anxiety, and pollution.

Breathlessness is a phenomenon that all people encounter sooner or later. In India, it has been that way for a while now, and even people without any respiratory illnesses are catching it more and more every year. The contributing factors include air pollution, stress, anxiety, and improper breathing routes.

There is still more to say about the case of continuous or extreme breathlessness needing a doctor's assistance, as there are simple yet effective methods to relieve shortness of breath in the instant that there is good evidence for airways slowing, the noise in the head calming down, and the breath becoming steady.

According to Dr Yogrishi Vishvketu, Global Yoga Teacher, Founder of Akhanda Yoga Institute, "Shortness of breath is commonly associated with lack of air, but it is more of a matter of control really. Once the breath stabilises, the body regains its security."

How Breathing Is Affected by Pollution?

If the quality of air is not good, the lungs get to work extra hard. Particles of dust that are very small in size present in the polluted air can trigger the airways to respond and thus make them less tolerant. As a result, one might experience tightness in the chest or reduced capacity for inhaling.

Moreover, pollution also impacts the breathing pattern of individuals. Most people tend to resort to rapid and shallow breathing during times of discomfort or when the air seems to be heavy. This type of breathing leads to quick exhaustion but lesser intake of air that can be used in the body, and thus it can soon make one feel like he or she is out of breath. In the long run, this cycle can make doing even light things or resting seem to be hard.

Why Shortness of Breath Can Feel Alarming?

Dr Yogrishi explains, "Shortness of breath does not necessarily imply that there is a shortage of oxygen. Often the case is that oxygen levels are normal, but breathing feels uncomfortable because it has become shallow, tense or rushed."

"Stress worsens the situation. When the body is under stress, the breathing rate increases, the chest gets tight, and the feeling of breathlessness gets stronger. The faster this cycle goes on, the more difficult breathing becomes," he added.

Usually, the remedy is not by taking larger breaths, but rather, the person, through breath, is thus able to slow it down and use it more efficiently.

How Breathing Techniques Help?

Breathing techniques that are applied in hospitals and respiratory therapy are based on a few simple concepts:

Slow down breathing.

Breathe through the nose.

Use the diaphragm rather than the upper chest.

Let the breath come out completely.

When the breath slows down and deepens, the lungs become more efficient and the whole body starts to relax. This is the very reason why breathing techniques are offered to individuals recovering from respiratory diseases or having breathing problems caused by anxiety.

Abdominal Breathing and Full Yogic Breath

Abdominal breathing allows air to fill the stomach area, which gets less active during the exhale by the contractions of the diaphragm muscle. This action helps the diaphragm to move freely and keeps the tension off the neck and shoulder areas.

Full yogic breath serves the same purpose as abdominal breathing but in a more advanced way. It develops by the breath gradually inflating the whole of the lungs, from the bottom to the top, through the ribs, and back down again through the mouth in a single motion. This enables more air to be sucked in, and thus, it can even help to prevent the feeling of air hunger.

The two methods share some common characteristics, as they are very easy to practise, non-harmful to anyone, and their benefits are confirmed by medical science. Furthermore, they are very similar to the ancient yogic methods of breathing.

Gangotri Kriya: A Yogic Practice for Breathing Ease

Gangotri Kriya is a breath exercise developed by the yogi doctor Vishvketu. It's a combination of soft physical interaction, nasal breathing with control, and a small, comfortable holding of the breath.

Apart from the hands being placed still, the index and middle fingers alike are to press gently on the cheekbones and further directed outward towards the temples. This is then followed by breathing through one nostril only and a very brief hold of the breath, without any discomfort being experienced.

The practice of combined techniques may prove advantageous by releasing tension in the facial area and mouth, thus allowing better flow of airflow through the nose and inducing a sense of calm in the nervous system. The associated and gentle breath retention also aids in the readjustment of quickened breathing patterns and introduces better awareness of the breath.

Important Safety Notes

Breathing techniques are supportive tools, not medical care substitutes. Immediate medical attention is needed for sudden or severe breathlessness, especially when accompanied by chest pain, dizziness, or bluish lips or fingers. Breath retention must always be gentle and practised under supervision.

Breath as Immediate Support

Breathing techniques will not help in the purification of impure air; however, they will help the human body to react more calmly and efficiently to that situation. If one uses practices like abdominal breathing, Full Yogic Breath, and Gangotri Kriya responsibly, one can get immediate relief in the case of difficult breathing, thus helping to restore steadiness, confidence, and ease, one breath at a time.