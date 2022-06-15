Artificial Sweeteners: Can They Make Weight Loss More Difficult?

Why could artificial sweeteners make weight loss more difficult?

Synthetic sugar alternatives are known as artificial sweeteners. They could, however, be generated from naturally occurring compounds such as plants or sugar. Artificial sweeteners are also called "strong sweeteners" because they are hundreds of times sweeter than sugar. Artificial sweeteners are appealing sugar substitutes since they contribute almost no calories to your diet. Furthermore, compared to the amount of sugar generally used for sweetness, you only need a fraction of the artificial sweetener. Artificial sweeteners appear to interfere with the body's ability to measure calories, so diet foods and beverages may promote weight gain rather than loss. In addition, these sweeteners may raise the risk of health concerns such as diabetes and heart disease. Nutritionist Pritika Bedi, Founder of Healthsake, shares how artificial sweeteners make weight loss more difficult.

What Are Artificial Sweeteners?

Artificial sweeteners are typically found in carbohydrate-rich foods like confectionery and baked goods. Just because an artificial sweetener has no calories doesn't mean the food doesn't have carbohydrate calories. Carbohydrate diets cause the pancreas to generate more insulin, a vital hormone needed to supply energy to cells, than proteins, healthy fats, or complex carbohydrates like veggies. Excess sugar and starch carbohydrate energy is converted to fat and cholesterol, even though insulin is necessary for energy delivery to cells.

How Do Artificial Sweeteners Affect Your Body?

When you eat food that has been artificially sweetened, your hunger for sweets and carbohydrate items increases, and you eat more of these foods as a result. In addition, if you don't exercise to burn off the calories from sweets and carbs, they'll be stored as fat; thus, eating more of them can contribute to weight gain.

People who drink diet soft drinks regularly have been proven to have a higher risk of weight gain and obesity than those who do not drink sodas at all. In addition, diet soda drinkers also have higher chances of type 2 diabetes and heart disease, a combination of symptoms that puts people at risk for those disorders, compared to people who avoid diet or regular soft drinks. However, people who consume diet sodas and those who drink regular sodas appear at similar risk for these health impacts.

As part of your weight loss diet, it may be wiser to use natural sugars like honey rather than artificial sweeteners.