Can 5-Minute Cardio Sessions Increase Your Longevity?

Do you have very little time to invest on your workouts? This is the situation for most people nowadays. Due to work pressure, family priorities they get very little time for themselves. But know that there are ways you can still squeeze in a short workout session and even that will impact your health majorly. You might not believe it now, but working out at home can be very exciting. You can follow a routine that has a mix of a lot of different workouts and you can change them every day according to what you feel like and what your body can handle. You can keep an extended time period of one hour or if you insanely busy, you can also just do 5 minutes every day.

Science says that a five-to-ten-minute workout session, be it running, cycling or cardio with any gym equipment's. We are here to tell you all about the perks of even a five-minute workout session. Once you start gaining its benefits, you yourself would not want to quit. 5 minutes of self-care can transform your health.

5 Minute Cardio Can Increase Your Longevity Says Experts

Experts say that when it comes to exercise, consistency is more effective than anything else. Sparing 5 minutes every day for your health is not difficult at all. Do not be lazy and just get up and get to it! A study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology states that a five-minute running session or any cardio session has a great impact on tour longevity. It will significantly help people live longer and healthier. It can defeat death by almost 29 per cent to 50 per cent. This number depends on whether or not you are an active runner but the impact is not lower than 29 per cent even if you are not consistent.

According to a study published in the American Journal of Health Promotion, University of Utah, getting in brief bouts of exercise above a particular intensity level can positively impact your weight just as much as the recommended 10 minutes. So, five minutes really can do the trick!

Is 5-minute Cardio Better Than 10-Minute Cardio?

Another study published in the American Journal of Health Promotion stated that, a five-minute workout session is as effective as a 10-minute running session. So, people who do not have so much time to invest on workouts can easily do a five-minute cardio and that will impact your longevity in a similar way.

