Calm Your Mind: 9 Simple Exercises for Better Memory And Supercharge Focus

Are you tired of dealing with a racing mind and worsening memory power? Try to add these 9 most effective, yet easy, brain health-boosting exercises to your daily routine to calm your mind.

Your brain works tirelessly throughout the day to keep your body moving in the right direction; therefore, although often ignored, it is important to inculcate certain lifestyle changes into your routine that can keep the organ healthy and safe. In this article, we highlight the top 9 simple brain health boosting exercises that you can do anywhere, anytime.

We often perform a lot of exercise for our overall body health to be slim, fit taller, for our skin for our hair, but we often forget to pay attention to the most important organ of our body. Our brain, which keeps all those organs working and stable. If you are a student, entrepreneur, or someone who likes to stay sharp and wants to train, it is equally important as hitting the gym. Some studies have shown that practising mental exercise few minutes a day can improve your memory. Increase your focus and clear out mental confusion, and what's the best part of it? You don't need any tool or equipment or expensive apps. Just a little dedication is needed to complete this task.

These are nine simple brain exercises that will improve your memory and supercharge focus:

Learn Something New

Learning something new is challenging for your brain. So it forces your brain to think and boost its function. You can learn anything new. It could be language, musical instrument, or any skill for that matter, learning new habits or skills will challenge your brain and help you build new neural connections.

Solving Puzzles

Maybe in childhood, you thought that solving puzzles was a lame waste of time. You have to rethink what you have said. Solving puzzles is a very good exercise for your brain. It can improve the problem-solving pattern recognition. Plus, it also boosts your memory skill at once, and all this combining increases your focus and clears mental fog.

Build Your Vocabulary

You don't need to spend the whole day reading a dictionary; something as simple as learning a couple of new words can also help. Learning new words, sharpening your brain, memory, and forcing your brain to work to remember things more easily. This exercise stimulates the brain and improves its function.

Play Cards

Playing cards can improve thinking skills. This exercise is very beneficial for older people. It can improve their thinking skills like verbal fluency and self-control. They are advised to play poker hearts, Ginny rummy or solitaire if you are fond of playing cards.

Dance

Yes, you read it right learning new dance moves can increase your brain function. It boosts your brain, processing, speed, and memory. For this exercise, you can join any kind of dance classes. You are advised to join salsa classes that you have been ignoring for a long time. It's time to go. Have fun. Relax your mind and boost its function.

Listen To Music

Everyone will agree that they love listening to songs, and why not? Because it is therapeutic. But do you know that listening to music boosts your creativity? When you listen to music, you learn the lyrics very fast because music improves your memory, vocabulary fluency and takes care of your overall mental health.

Try Mental Math

Ditcher calculator, and it's time to show your mathematical skill, simple maths problems, and try to solve them. It will sharpen your memory and focus.

Try Some Easy Workout

It is very important to do regular exercise to keep your brain healthy. Regular exercise increases blood flow and oxygen to your brain, which improves your memory and learning.

Take a New Route

If you are an early morning person and you love walking this time, try to take a new route to work changing your route. Will challenge your brain to think and learn the route. New scenery, people, and things will refresh your brain.

Not just your body, but your brain also needs regular activities and variety. With these nine simple exercises. You can train your brain to be sharper, faster and more focused. These exercises can be part of your daily routine and you'll see your mental health improving naturally and effectively.