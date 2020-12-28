Are you a caffeine addict who can't do without it? Read on to know all the reasons why you should and shouldn’t drink caffeine every day.

Coffee is one of the most consumed beverages in the world. But that doesn't make it a healthy drink! We understand that giving it up can be difficult, especially when you have a habit of waking up to the smell of freshly brewed coffee.

Some of you might be thinking about what could be so wrong about coffee when it makes you feel energetic and well-stimulated, well you will be surprised. But don't worry, we are not asking you to go anti on your favourite beverage – we will leave that up to you. You can decide that after going through the article.

Just like anything, coffee too has its own disadvantages and advantages. So, here are all the facts about caffeine to help you decide if you should continue drinking it or give it a miss.

Side Effects Of Caffeine

Too much caffeine in the system will give you a jolt of energy. But when that starts to fade away, you are left with anxiety, which can even lead to panic attacks. Drinking too much coffee can interrupt your sleep patterns which might lead to sleep problems like insomnia. Caffeine can lead to the growth of bacteria in the mouth, which can cause enamel decay. It will also lead to bad breath and stain teeth. It has a stimulatory effect on your nervous system, which can cause your blood pressure to spike. High blood pressure or hypertension can elevate your risk of developing cardiovascular disease. Having too many headaches? Caffeine might be the one to blame. It can lead to some unwanted symptoms like headaches, lack of concentration and irritability. Studies also indicate that a high intake of caffeine can lead to digestive issues, including gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Did you know too much of this ingredient also affects your mood? A person who can’t go without coffee even for a day may experience frequent mood swings and feel irritated.

Benefits Of Caffeine

So, caffeine is not all bad for your system. It can be beneficial as well if consumed in moderation, so some of the benefits of caffeine include:

Drinking coffee can make you feel energized and make you smart by blocking an inhibitory neurotransmitter in your brain that causes a stimulant effect. Studies have shown that caffeine can help you if you are trying to lose weight by boosting your metabolism. Caffeine can also increase adrenaline response and improve physical performance. Some studies have also suggested that caffeine can lower the risk of type 2 diabetes. Drinking coffee in a limited amount may protect your liver against conditions like cirrhosis.

So, is it bad or good?

Clearly, the side effects of caffeine outweigh the benefits of the ingredient. From disturbances in your blood sugar levels to weight gain to heart diseases, there are many demerits of the foods high in caffeine. It is better to find healthy alternatives to replace the beverage. But if you can’t give it up, the least you should do is drink it in moderation.