Building Healthy Habits: 3 Steps To Overcome Early Onset Of Lifestyle Diseases

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
-
We are creatures of habit - some good, others less so. In today's fast-paced world, adopting healthy habits is crucial in preventing the early onset of lifestyle-related ailments such as hypertension, high blood cholesterol and diabetes. With lifestyle shifts coupled with poor eating choices, heightened stress levels and external factors like pollution, even younger individuals in India are beginning to grapple with these lifestyle challenges. Let's shake up these habits for a healthier, happier life. In this article, Sheryl Salis, Registered Dietitian and Founder of Nurture Health Solutions, Saffola Nutrition Partner, takes us through simple and practical steps that are easy to incorporate into everyday life and can pave the way for a health-conscious routine.
Building healthy habits is like diving into a story of learning and self-discovery. It is all about incorporating these simple steps every day into your routine, staying committed to it and creating a path towards a healthier lifestyle. Together, let's tackle the rise of lifestyle issues and build a healthy and resilient future for ourselves.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information