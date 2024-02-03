Building Healthy Habits: 3 Steps To Overcome Early Onset Of Lifestyle Diseases

We are creatures of habit - some good, others less so. In today's fast-paced world, adopting healthy habits is crucial in preventing the early onset of lifestyle-related ailments such as hypertension, high blood cholesterol and diabetes. With lifestyle shifts coupled with poor eating choices, heightened stress levels and external factors like pollution, even younger individuals in India are beginning to grapple with these lifestyle challenges. Let's shake up these habits for a healthier, happier life. In this article, Sheryl Salis, Registered Dietitian and Founder of Nurture Health Solutions, Saffola Nutrition Partner, takes us through simple and practical steps that are easy to incorporate into everyday life and can pave the way for a health-conscious routine.

Limit consumption of added sugars: For mindful consumption, identify added sugars on ketchup labels, sauces, salad dressings, or packaged fruit drinks. Look out for words ending with 'ose' such as sucrose, dextrose, fructose or 'syrup' on the ingredient list of the packaging label to recognise them [added sugars]. Go for fresh fruits instead of fruit juices. And if you're baking, swap sugar for mashed bananas, blended dates or sweet potato they bring vitamins, minerals and fibres to the mix, plus moisture and sweetness. Allow sugary snacks and desserts to take a backseat, or enjoy them in moderation. 150-300 minutes of moderate physical activity every week: Consider setting a goal of 10,000 steps a day tailored to your fitness level. Track it with a fitness band or watch, starting with a modest step count and gradually adding 500 extra steps daily. Slip in some additional activity by getting off the train or a bus a stop earlier and walking the rest of the way. Even doing household chores or yoga counts towards staying fit and agile.

Lower your salt intake: Keep sodium in check and exercise care in your salt intake since too much sodium can push those blood pressure levels. To counterbalance, hydrate well and snack on bread, biscuits and packaged foods in moderation. Take it easy on sodium-packed treats like pickles, papads and sauces and don't forget to check labels for sodium content.

Conclusion

Building healthy habits is like diving into a story of learning and self-discovery. It is all about incorporating these simple steps every day into your routine, staying committed to it and creating a path towards a healthier lifestyle. Together, let's tackle the rise of lifestyle issues and build a healthy and resilient future for ourselves.