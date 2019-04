Increased blood pressure and cognitive decline are just two among the many unwanted companions of that we are stuck with at times. While we have doctors and medicines to help us with these conditions, we also know that exercise can be extremely effective in tackling both. A new study says that a 5-minute workout can help us in dealing with increased blood pressure and impaired cognitive capacity. The new research, conducted at the University of Colorado Boulder, suggests that five minutes of Inspiratory Muscle Strength Training (IMST) can work wonders for your BP and brain health. The study authors noted that IMST exercises enhance your vascular health, improve fitness and sharpen your memory.

WHAT IS INSPIRATORY MUSCLE STRENGTH TRAINING?

This exercise regimen includes a series of controlled breathing workouts that strengthen the respiratory muscles. So, this regimen is typically used for patients suffering from breathing and lung issues like asthma, bronchitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. However, athletes also incorporate this training in their routine to increase their endurance during their activities. It is especially beneficial for runners and cyclists.

During normal breathing, we use only 10 to 15 per cent of our lung capacity. IMST increases this significantly, which, in turn, increases oxygen supply in our blood and muscles. Increased oxygen in the body translates into controlled BP and improved cognitive capacity. The breathing exercises in Inspiratory Muscle Strength Training are easy to do and you can perform them at your work desk as well.

OTHER EXERCISES YOU COULD TRY



According to a recent study published in the British Medical Journal, exercise is equally effective as drugs that your doctor prescribes to reduce your BP. Interestingly, it was found in the research that the positive impact of workouts strengthened with the increasing level of BP. Workouts have similar therapeutic effects on your cognitive capacity as well. The neurons of our brain start getting weak as we age. So, our ability to think, memorise and process data also shrinks with time. But science says that the ageing process of our brain can be delayed and slowed down with workouts. A study, published in the January 2019 online edition of the journal Neurology found that performing aerobic exercises such as walking, cycling or climbing stairs may boost the thinking capacity of both the older and younger generation. Here are the workouts that you could try to control your blood pressure and boost brainpower.

Walking

Just a simple walk in the park is enough to keep your blood pressure in check. According to the American Heart Association’s recommendation, if you manage 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity in a week it could help you lower your blood pressure. You can try brisk walking twice a day and five times a week to get the best results.

Cycling



When you think of cycling, you probably associate it with strengthening your leg muscles and improving overall fitness. But do you know that cycling can also save you from spiralling BP? Yes, it can. This is because when you peddle your way forward, your leg muscles go up and down increasing blood flow to the heart and improving your circulatory system. Various health experts also suggest that cycling can boost cardiovascular health and reduce your blood pressure.

Swimming



Taking a dip in a swimming pool can be good for your blood pressure. In a 2012 study published in the American Journal of Cardiology, researchers identified that those who took to swimming for a few times a week noted lower systolic blood pressure as compared to those who did not. Swimmers on an average started the study with a systolic blood pressure of 131. After three months, the numbers were down to 122.

Yoga

The therapeutic benefits of yoga are innumerable. Starting from alleviating stress and helping in pain management to boosting lung and gut function, this mind-body technique does it all for you. According to a growing body of research, the meditative procedures of yoga help in improving our cognitive skills as well by energising our brain cells. A study conducted at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte a brief meditation session is all you need to boost your brain power. The study participants who were asked to practise meditation for the research performed very well on the cognitive tests. Their performance was outstanding in one of the most challenging tests that involved focussing and information retention. The meditation training that the participants underwent participants required them to relax with their eyes closed. They had to confine their focus to the breath flow around the tip of their nose. In case of any distraction, the participants were instructed to observe and acknowledge the distracting thought and let go of it. After the thought went away, they had to bring their mind back to their breath.

Tai Chi



This is a traditional Chinese mind body technique that involves free-flowing movement. Practised through centuries, Tai Chi is known to improve strength and flexibility and bring down stress levels. Researchers from the University of South Florida, and members of Fudan University in Shanghai did a survey with elderly Chinese people to find out the impact of Tai Chi on their brain. The participants practised this exercise thrice a week. The results revealed that their brain size had increased, and their memory improved. Another study featured in the Journal of Neuroimaging found that tai chi could be effective in boosting brain health and enhance muscle recovery.