CBSE Exam Results Declared: Breathing Exercises To Help Your Child Beat Anxiety, Calm Their Mind

While feeling stressed about exam results is normal, but too much of it can take a toll on your child's health.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of class 10 term 1 examinations for session 2021-22. The marksheets have been shared with to the principals of the respective schools, but the results are not available online at Cbseresults.nic.in

In a world of school, family and internal pressures, children need to practice yoga and meditate as much as adults. Below are a few breathing techniques that can energise your children and encourage relaxation. It will help them calm their mind, beat the pre-exam and post-exam anxiety and tension and, in turn, improve their focus and memory. Pooja Jagtiani, senior yoga teacher, Art of Living tells you how you can guide your child to perform the breathing techniques.

1. Hissing breath: Take a long deep breath through your nose and breathe out through your mouth by making a hissing sound. The exhalation should be longer than the inhalation. The long breath will calm the mind. It can be an excellent way to slow them down mentally and release any tension and anxiety.

2. Bear breath: Take a deep breath through the nose, pause for 1 to 2 counts and then breath out and pause for 1 or 2 counts again. Use your fingers to count the number of breaths. Repeat this 4-5 times. This will help settle a kid s mind and let go any thought which is in the kid s mind.

3. Bee s breath: Sit on your knees and take a long deep breath from your spine. As you exhale, lower your forehead towards the ground and make a buzzing sound like a bee. Hold for a 2-3 count and slowly come up. Repeat this three to four times. Bee s breath can be an excellent way to help create a moment of pause in their mind and release tension from the spine, back and neck.

You can also make your child practice these breathing techniques before they appear for their next paper.

Image source: Getty Images