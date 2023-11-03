Breakfast To Bedtime: 10 Ways To Enjoy Panchmeva Throughout The Day

Panchmeva, a combination of five delicious and nutritious dry fruits, holds significant cultural and spiritual importance. The term 'Panch' refers to five. At the same time, 'Meva' translates to dry fruits, just like how the five elements, namely Suraj (Sun), Chandrama (Moon), Jal (Water), Agni (Fire), and Vaayu (Air), add up to make a whole, Panchmeva plays a vital role in various rituals and ceremonies, as its five elements are used as offerings in pooja thalis during fasts or while worshipping. The medley consists of Almonds, Black Raisins, Green Raisins, Cashews, and dates, making it a power-packed assortment of nutrients. Besides its cultural significance, Panchmeva offers numerous health benefits and energy boosts. Indulge in a delightful Panchmeva experience inspired by Ms Marisha Baurai, Food Innovation Technologist at Farmley - from energising breakfast to scrumptious dessert delights.

Breakfast

Panchmeva Cereal: Kickstart your day by mixing Panchmeva with your favourite cereal or granola. Add a splash of milk or yoghurt to create a delightful and nutritious breakfast bowl. Panchmeva Oatmeal: Elevate your hot oatmeal by sprinkling a handful of Panchmeva over it. The dry fruits and nuts will infuse your comforting bowl of oats with extra flavour and texture. Panchmeva Pancakes or Waffles: Upgrade your pancakes or waffles by adding chopped Panchmeva to the batter before cooking. Relish these delicious breakfast treats with the crunch of dry fruits. Overnight Soaked Panchmeva: Soak Panchmeva in milk or water overnight and enjoy it with breakfast. This makes for a healthy and energizing morning ritual. Panchmeva: Have a handful of Panchmeva alongside your breakfast to get daily protein, fibre, and energy.

Mid-Morning Snack

Panchmeva Energy Balls: Blend Panchmeva with soft dates and nut butter to form energy balls. These portable snacks are perfect for a quick pick-me-up during your pre-lunch breaks.

Yogurt Parfait: Create a delightful yoghurt parfait by layering your favourite yoghurt with Panchmeva and a drizzle of honey. This visually appealing treat is both satisfying and nutritious.

Afternoon Snack

Panchmeva Trail Mix: Prepare a custom trail mix by combining Panchmeva with seeds and a few dark chocolate chips. Keep this snack on hand for a delicious energy boost during your afternoon slump.

Panchmeva Rice Cakes: Spread cream cheese or nut butter on rice cakes and top them with Panchmeva. This simple yet satisfying snack provides a delightful crunch.

Bedtime Snack

Pair Panchmeva With Your Herbal Tea: Brew a cup of your favourite herbal tea and enjoy it with a small handful of Panchmeva. This soothing combination can help you unwind before bedtime and prepare for a peaceful night's sleep.

