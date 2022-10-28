Bow Pose (Dhanurasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Know all about the health benefits and how to practice the bow yoga pose!

Know all about the health benefits and how to practice the bow yoga pose!

Dhanurasana or bow pose has been named after the shape the body takes while performing it that of a bow. Dhanu means bow and asana means posture or pose. This asana has many health benefits few of include increased flexibility, relieving back pian and developing a good posture.

Does your work require you to sit for very long hours or even stand for really long duration every single day? You might not realise it but sitting or standing for long hours might impact your back especially if you are unconsciously following the wrong posture. You will loose back strength and develop a bad posture and also might experience persistent back pain. If you are experiencing any of these issues, you need Dhanurasana in your life.

How To Practice

Steps by step guide to practice this asana.

To do this asana you have to lie down on you stomach, keep your feet apart and keep your arms right by the side of your body.

Next, fold your knees and try to touch your ankles with your hands. Try to push yourself as much as your can but do not force it.

Breathe in, and lift your chest off the ground and pull your legs up and towards the back.

Look straight ahead with a smile on your face.

Keep the pose stable while paying attention to your breath. Your body is now curved and as taut as a bow.

Continue to take long, deep breaths as you relax in this pose. But, bend only as far as your body permits you to. Do not overdo the stretch.

After 15 -20 seconds, as you exhale, gently bring your legs and chest to the ground. Release the ankles and relax.

Benefits Of Bow Pose

What are the benefits of this pose?

Help make your abdominal and back muscles stronger

Benefit the reproductive organs

Relaxes your neck, chest and shoulders

Helps keep your leg and arm muscles toned

Increases back flexibility

will help you get rid of fatigue and stress

Relieve menstrual pain and discomfort

Helps with constipation

Helps people with kidney problems

Precautions To Take

It is recommended that you do not practice this asana if you have:

Lower back or neck injuries.

Recently had a surgery especially any abdominal surgery.

Health problems like high blood pressure, migraine, headaches, ulcers or hernia.

A pregnancy situation or are having your periods.