Bow Pose (Dhanurasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Dhanurasana or bow pose has been named after the shape the body takes while performing it that of a bow. Dhanu means bow and asana means posture or pose. This asana has many health benefits few of include increased flexibility, relieving back pian and developing a good posture.
Does your work require you to sit for very long hours or even stand for really long duration every single day? You might not realise it but sitting or standing for long hours might impact your back especially if you are unconsciously following the wrong posture. You will loose back strength and develop a bad posture and also might experience persistent back pain. If you are experiencing any of these issues, you need Dhanurasana in your life.