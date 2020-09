The stronger your muscles, the less strain there is on your joints. The best way to ensure stronger muscles is to go in for lunges. @Shutterstock

Joint pain is the discomfort, aches and soreness that you may experience in your knees, hips, ankles, wrists, elbows and shoulders. It may be the result of an illness or injury. One of the most common causes of joint pain is arthritis. This condition can lead to a breakdown of the cartilage that serves as a cushion and shock absorber for the joints. Over time, this can deform the joints and cause immense pain. Other conditions that can cause joint pain are lupus, gout, infectious diseases like mumps, influenza, and hepatitis, tendinitis, or inflammation of the tendon, and osteoporosis. If the pain is severe, you need to consult a doctor. Or you may try to ease your pain with a few exercises. But before you undertake any workout routine, it is important to consult a doctor to avoid the risk of further injury to your joints. Also Read - Best workouts that will give you a sexy butt and toned thighs

Here are a few exercises that can bring relief. Also Read - Get rid of your excess weight with this 5-minute towel exercise

Bodyweight squat

This workout will help you strengthen your knees, ankles and hips. Also Read - Stuck at home amidst quarantine? Try these 4 exercises that require very little space

How to do it

Stand in front of a chair or bench with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Gently, lower yourself to the seat of the chair or bench but don’t sit down. Be sure to keep your knees in line with your feet.

Just touch the seat lightly with your bottom and get back to a standing position.

Assisted/unassisted pullup

This workout will make your shoulders and elbows strong.

How to do it

If you are at a gym, stand on the platform of a pullup machine and grab the machine’s handles securely. If you are at home, hold barbell in both your hands and keep your elbows flexible.

Extend your arms fully and get back to starting position.

Breathe normally as you perform the move.

Pushup

This will protect and strengthen your shoulders and elbows.

How to do it

Get down on all fours on the floor in a pushup position.

Keep your hands shoulder-width apart and your body in a straight line.

Lower your chest toward the floor, then extend your arms and push back to the starting position.

To modify the position, do a pushup on your knees or while standing, using a bar or wall.

Keep your back straight throughout to avoid the risk of injuries.

Lunges

The stronger your muscles, the less strain there is on your joints. The best way to ensure stronger muscles is to go in for lunges. It works the muscles in your lower body, including your quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves.

How to do it

Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Step forward with your right foot and lower your hips toward the floor until your right leg is at a 90-degree angle and your left knee is parallel to the ground.

Your front knee must not go beyond your toes.

Lengthen your spine to keep your torso upright.

Hold this position for 5 seconds or longer.

Then step your right foot back to meet your left and repeat this movement with your left leg.

Cycling

Cycling is a great way to healthier joints. This aerobic exercise is easy on the joints and it makes them strong without putting too much pressure on them. But choose your cycle or bike with care. Recumbent bikes, mountain bikes, or hybrid bikes have good stability and handling and are the best for people with joint pain.