After her stellar performance in ‘Pink’ and Manmarziyaan, beautiful actress Taapsee Pannu has again managed to be the talk of the town. She is back in the limelight with her upcoming movie ‘Badla’ opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan. This is an Indian crime thriller film directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

This Bollywood actress is known for her fitness levels. However, her Instagram posts show that she doesn’t like hitting the gym. She prefers going for recreational activities like squash for 30 minutes daily. This helps her remain fit both physically and mentally. Few months back, the actress shared her picture performing yoga by the beach.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiPPw0OBAb1/

During one of her shoots, the talented actress was introduced to a new technique that helps working out in water. She in fact took to her Instagram account to share a video of this work out. She has been quoted by the media saying, “I don’t like going to the gym too much and always like to experiment with new ways to stay fit. I came across this form of exercise, which is extremely good for your cardiovascular stamina, strength and flexibility. It helps one rehabilitate healing muscles and joints.”

Talking about her diet secret, the actress, in one of her earlier interviews with a media house said that it is extremely hard for her to control her diet as she literally lives to eat. Still, she manages to abide by a few habits like drinking warm water in the morning, having green tea or celery juice, staying away from protein shakes, opting dry fruit bars, and eating dinner before 8 pm.

According to her, one should not get mad for getting a petite body but accept the way he/she is and take care of it in a healthy way. Moreover, it is not good to starve your body. Instead, know what it really needs and feed it accordingly. The actress believes that detoxification is important for the body as it helps flush out all the toxins from the body. Also, she explained that it is not necessary to spend hours in gym, instead one can go for an outdoor sport or just walking.

Well, it is evident by her posts and the way she lives her life that losing weight or getting fit is not only about exercises. Instead, it is about making good food choices and living healthy. Undoubtedly, Taapsee’s fitness goals and her way of living life is inspirational for people. We wish this Bollywood diva all the success in her life and especially for her upcoming film Badla, a remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller Contratiempo.