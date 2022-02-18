Bollywood Actress Bhagyashree Shares Easy-To-Follow Weight Loss Diet Tips - Check It Out HERE

Trying really hard to lose weight but not able to? Take a look at actor and fitness enthusiast Bhagyashree's easy-to-follow weight loss diet tips.

Skipping your meals just to lose weight is not the perfect thing to do, it actually makes you feel bloated and thus enables your body to gain unwanted accumulation of toxins. Weight loss can be challenging, especially when you don't know how important your diet is when you are on this journey. Sticking to a healthy diet and following a workout routine, both play equally important roles in your weight loss journey. However, very few understand that only a right diet accompanied by a good workout routine can help in losing weight effectively. Still confused? Don't worry, actress and fitness enthusiast Bhagyashree has recently shared a video on Instagram to talk about one of the easy ways to lose weight.

Take Cues From Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree, in her Instagram post, wrote, "Watching your weight? Have water vegetables. Water is essential for the proper functioning of our bodies. It needs to be replenished every day as all our metabolic functions need water to expel toxins from our bodies. Having these water vegetables supports and eases the system to work more efficiently. Do include these in your everyday food."

Diet Tip #1

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Why Is Water So Important For The Body?

In the Instagram video, Bhagyashree explained to her fans how human bodies are 70% water and that a lot of toxins get eliminated from the bodies. She said, "Our bodies require water to be replenished. The easiest way to do that could be with drinking water. But what also helps is having water vegetables."

What Vegetables Should You Add To Your Diet?

What is the perfect way to incorporate the right amount of water into your body? drink enough water throughout the day and keep your body super hydrated. But, apart from this, you may also consider adding some water vegetables to your diet in order to maintain the correct levels of water quantity in your body. Some of these water vegetables are:

Bottle gourd Cucumber Tomatoes Cabbage Lettuce Spinach Zucchini

She went on to talk about dietary fiber. Dietary fiber not only helps in digestion but also helps in regulating insulin levels of the body. All these vegetables are also low in calories, which is why adding them to the daily diet can help in losing weight effectively. Dietary fiber, which is also known as roughage is the indigestible part of plant foods. Foods that are rich in dietary fibers are also great for managing Type-2 diabetes and promoting heart health. Some of the foods which are rich in fiber are: flaxseeds, oat bran, barley, legumes, soy milk, soy products, etc. So, this was today's diet tip from your very special actress Bhagyashree - add water vegetables to your diet.

Diet Tip #2

Add chaas or buttermilk to your diet. In another Instagram video, the actress shared another diet tip, which is adding buttermilk to the diet.

Diet Tip #3

In another Instagram video, the actress talks about how adding Pumpkin to your diet can help you lose weight. Watch the video HERE:

Workout Tips From Bhagyashree

Not only diet, but the actress has also been sharing a lot of workout tips for her fans too. Check these posts:

