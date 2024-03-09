Bodyweight Arm Workouts For Women: 5 Exercises You Can Do Everyday Without Weights

Not everyone likes to head to the gym everyday to stay fit. For women, gyms may not be one hundred percent comfortable even if the trainer does excellent work. So, when that happens the only option you have left is to work out at home with your own equipment. For some people, working out at home works better than the gym. The fact is that you can workout anywhere as long as you are consistent and following the right technique. There is no shortage of trainers even online on social media and YouTube. Pick a video and start right away. Here are eight very effective bodyweight workout that women can practice anywhere without any fancy equipment.

Bodyweight Arm Workouts For Women To Try At Home

The following exercise are mainly meant to increase you upper body strength, tone your arms, tone your chest area and build muscles. If you are a beginner, you should take it slow at first and then gradually increase the intensity:

1. Push-ups: One of the most effective exercises that does not require any equipment. Push-ups will help strengthen you arm muscles as well as your core. It take strength and stamina from your entire body to do this workout. If you are a beginner start of will 10 push-ups in three reps and increase the count of reps every day.

2. Decline Push-ups: This exercise targets the upper chest muscles. This is especially very essential for women if they are looking to tone their upper chest area. If you do this everyday, it will make your upper body very strong.

3. Arm Circles: Arm circles help tone the muscles in your shoulders, arms, biceps and triceps and upper back muscles. This exercise targets the fat present in your arms. It is the ideal exercise if you are looking to tone and reduce your arms.

4. Triceps Dips: This exercise is to build muscles in the upper body. It targets the anterior deltoid muscles which are present in the from of the shoulders and also in the chest.

5. High Planks: Planks are a full body exercise as it engages your entire body and its strength. It targets your arms and leg muscles and also your core muscles. It also works on your obliques and abs. Do this every day for 30 to 40 seconds if you are a beginner. Slowly increase the time to 1 minute if you can.