Disha Patani to us everything that a woman needs to be: Confident, toned, fit, curvy and always sexy. She has the body to die for and the abs that even gods envy. Just like her alleged boyfriend, Tiger Shroff, Disha is a complete fitness freak who seldom misses her workout routine. She stays in shape 24×7. From kick boxing to handstands, she does it all. And with such ease that even professional stand and clap for her. Here’s proof of her seamless moves.

And being an actor, she needs to stay in shape to be in the game. And it’s not just workout, she loves to dance too. And is big fan of Beyoncé. And even made a video as a tribute to her idol. Watch it here.

And even injuries don’t hamper with her routine, as recently she posted a video on Instagram where she was doing back flips. And wrote, “After my knee injury trying to get back into business, “strengthening “ first day of back salto not clean but will get there soon🌸 @rahulsuryavanshi27 @nadeemakhtarparkour88”

On the work front, Disha is currently shooting for her movie Bharat. She is playing a trapeze artist in the movie, working alongside Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover. She has been doing intense training for her role as a trapeze artist and has been learning parkour moves. And is very excited to showcase her skills in the movie.