Bobby Deol Weight Loss Transformation For Movie Animal: An Inspiring 4-Month Journey

Bobby Deol Weight Loss Transformation For Animal: An Inspiring Four-Month Journey

Bobby Deol's Weight Loss Transformation: The actor was trained by Bollywood's popular fitness expert, Prajwal Shetty, who have shared insights about Bobby's body transformation.

Celebrity weight loss journeys have always been inspiring for many of us, but this time Bobby Deol's gruesome four-month weight loss story will leave you fully motivated to hit the gym and create your own story. Here's what the actor did to sculpt his body for his role in the upcoming movie Animal, which will be released on 1st December 2023.

WATCH THE MOVIE ANIMAL TRAILER HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Awesome, isn't it? As per the actors from the industry, this movie is going to be one of the hits in Bollywood. But, not just because of the superb acting skill of the actors, there's so much more that they have done to fit into the roles and make this a B-Hit for the bigger screen. Today, we reveal how actor Bobby Deol transformed himself and sculpted his physique to look so good for the role in the Animal movie.

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Bobby Deol, who didn't utter a single dialogue either in the Animal teaser or trailer, has literally grabbed all the limelight with just his expressions and looks. Revealing the harship that went behind this, Deol's personal trainer Orajwal Shetty has spilled the beans on his massive weight loss transformation journey that lasted for four months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Prajwal said, "The director had already told me that in this film, Bobby should look broader and bigger than Ranbir. Bobby's physique needed to exhibit greater muscularity and size. We diligently adhered to these instructions. Our efforts were so intense that his body fat percentage was reduced to 12. Considering his excellent body mass intake, his weight fluctuated between 85 to 90."

Bobby Deol's Diet And Workout Plan

Prajwal Shetty revealed that Bobby Deol is not owning this sculpted body without any hardships and that he actually worked hard for 4 long months to achieve this transformation. The trainer said that they tailored a proper diet plan for Bobby Deol. In addition, the star also used to engage in "40-minute high-intensity cardio sessions both in the morning and evening. Speaking to the media, Prajwal said, "This strict diet and workout routine continued for four months. Bobby [Deol] is Punjabi, but what's interesting is that he's not much of a food enthusiast. Hence, he effortlessly followed my strict diet plan. While he adores sweets, he even abstained from them for four months."

You may like to read

Motivated by his massive weight loss transformation? You can also change how your body is looking by just giving yourself that ONE goal which can push you to the gym daily. Remember, consistency is the KEY.