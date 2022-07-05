Blueberry To Hibiscus: Healthy Summertime Beverages To Try At Home

Have you tried these refreshing iced tea recipes yet?

With the weather heating up, adding some cool, refreshing drinks to your summertime beverages is time. Iced tea is the ideal summer drink since it is vital, thirst quenching, and far healthier than soda. So this summer, relax with a refreshing glass of iced tea. Nutritionist Harleen Gulati shares homemade iced tea recipes to try at home.

Hibiscus Iced Tea

Combine 4 cups of sugar and water in a medium saucepan. Add cinnamon and ginger slices. Boiling until the mixture is boiling and the sugar has dissolved. Remove the pan from the heat. Add the dried hibiscus flour and mix well. Allow for a 20-minute cover. Remove the used hibiscus flowers, ginger, and cinnamon and strain them into a pitcher. Add water and chill.

Mint Pineapple Iced Tea

A simple mocktail recipe made with pineapple, fresh mint, and green tea that's excellent for any summer get-together.

In a jug, combine the sugar, mint, and green tea, then add 500ml boiling water. Allow 5 minutes for the teabag to steep before removing it. Allow cooling completely. Into a food processor, strain the mint tea, discard the mint, and add the pineapple and lemon juice. Blend till smooth, then strain into a jug using a strainer. Swirl a handful of ice into the pitcher to chill it. Fill two glasses halfway with mint leaves and ice, then top with pineapple mint tea and serve right away.

Blueberry Iced Tea

Bring the blueberries and lemon juice to boil in a saucepan on medium heat. After 5 minutes, remove from the heat and stir well. Remove the solids and strain the mixture into a bowl. After rinsing the saucepan, add four cups of water and bring to a boil steep three tea bags in it for 5 minutes. Next, add sugar and the blueberry mixture you just made. Pour the resulting mixture into a pitcher, cover with a lid, and place in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Garnish the iced tea with lemon slices and mint leaves.

Peach Iced Tea

In a blender jar, combine sliced peaches, sugar, lemon juice, and 1 cup of water. Blend everything until smooth. Transfer the prepared peach mixture to a small saucepan, heat and bring to a boil. When the juice begins to boil, remove it from the heat. Strain the liquid through a fine strainer. And our homemade peach syrup is ready. In another saucepan, bring four cups of water to a boil. Remove from the heat and steep three tea bags for four to five minutes. From the saucepan, remove the tea bags, add your homemade peach syrup, and set aside to cool. Pour a few ice cubes, thin peach slices, and fresh mint leaves into serving glasses, stir, and serve the peach iced tea.