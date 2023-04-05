Black Coffee Side Effects: Does Black Coffee Increase Stress?

Whenever we are stressed, tired, going to a meet or keeping ourselves awake in the long run, we switch on for a cup of coffee. Health freaks, pre-workout regimes and people on weight loss usually prefer black coffee by considering zero calories, energy booster and stress busters. But is it a stress buster or reaping more stress in your bio mechanism? In the following article, Dr Anumiita Pathakk, Senior Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Gurgaon,explains that black coffee has numerous health benefits. But, still, its caffeine content is causing more harmful effects on your biology.

Black coffee and your gut health: Daily intake of black coffee may increase healthy colonies of mycobacterium in your gut, but excessive caffeine intake can also drain out all these beneficial bacteria. Poor gut health will lead to less absorption of nutrients and more drainage of nutrients from your body. In addition, high acid levels of caffeine may lead to acidity, anorexia, heartburn and flatulence. Black coffee is an excellent diuretic: Methylxanthine in caffeine promotes a diuretic effect in your body. Therefore, excess coffee intake may promote dehydration, and dehydration causes hypokalemia, dizziness, headache, dehydration and polydipsia. Therefore, drink an extra glass of every cup of your black to equilibrate water dehydration. Black Coffee and sleep cycle: Drinking black coffee may hamper your natural sleep cycle. This is because caffeine blocks adenosine receptors that are responsible for good sleep and make you awake, which is the most potent cause of ingesting caffeine during work, office or study time. Black coffee and nutrients absorption: Caffeine may inhibit some minerals, zinc, copper, manganese, calcium and retinol absorption. Because of its inhibition, caffeine intake is not advisable for pregnant, lactating women above 40 and osteoporosis-prone women. Medical conditions when black coffee must be avoided: Pregnancy, lactation, acid peptic disease, GERD, acidity, anaemia, osteoporosis and so on.

Caffeine And Your Hormones

Caffeine shoots up dopamine, the neurotransmitters in your body that temporarily makes you feel good, which later causes dependency on coffee.

As you get any stress triggered, you shift it on your coffee mug by taking it into account as a stress buster, but do you know this potent form of caffeine causes more stress instead of relieving it? This is because coffee hinders the regulation of adenosine. Adenosine is a nucleotide in human cells that gives a soothing effect on your body.

Coffee inhibits the good hormones and aggravates cortisol (stress hormone). This is because black coffee activates the stress axis. Raised cortisol levels can cause many other health problems, such as extra body pounds, heart disease, dyslipidemia and increased blood sugar.

Caffeine triggers an adrenaline rush in your body, giving you a substantial energy hike. But, on the other hand, it makes you more exhausted. In addition, if you consume more caffeine, more than 400 (mg) in a day, that is, 4 cups of coffee, you may be irritated, nervous and have insomnia tic.

Summing up: Considering that coffee is not only bad for your health, it also has its benefits, as it is an excellent source of antioxidants and good for your liver and cardiac health, but you must know when and how much caffeine is safe for you.