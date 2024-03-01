Bicycle Crunches For Core Strength And Abs: 5 Reasons Why You Must Practice This Every Day

Bicycle Crunches: 5 Transformative Benefits Of Doing This Every Day

Do you want abs and a strong core? Follow these steps to do bicycle crunches every day.

One of the most effective ab and core workout are bicycle crunches. This exercise does not require any equipment aside from a yoga mat. You can also do this on a hard bed in case you do not have a yoga mat. This exercise mainly targets your upper abdomen muscles, lower abdomen muscles, deep abs, the ab muscles on the sides of your torso as well as the obliques. The best part of this workout is that is also simultaneously strengthens you core. Bicycle crunches are an ideal exercise for beginners as well as advance gym goers.

How To Do Bicycle Crunches?

Do you want abs and a strong core? Follow these steps to do bicycle crunches every day:

Lie down straight on the floor or a yoga mat. This exercise will help you get abs as well as strengthen your core but you need to follow the right technique. Contract your core muscles. Keep your spine stable. Keep both your arms behind your head for maximum effect. This will also help you balance yourself. Keep your legs slightly above the floor or on the floor depending on your capacity. bring your right elbow as you crunch and bring your left leg up and try to touch the two. Do the same for your other leg and hand. Follow a pedaling motion in your legs and continue the crunches with opposite legs. Countdown to 30 seconds. Rest for 20 seconds and repeat it again. You can do three sets of this exercise daily for maximum effect.

Benefits Of Doing Crunches Everyday

This exercise will not target belly fat loss or fat loss from other parts of your body but it may help you lose a little weight through sweating. It activates your rectus abdominis or the upper abdominal muscle. It activates the obliques. It engages the transverse abdominis which are present in your legs. It will tone your thighs. It will engage your hamstrings and quads. It will strengthen your core. It prevents lower back pain. It will increase your flexibility. It will improve your posture.