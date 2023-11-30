Bhumi Pednekar Weight Loss: How Drinking Ghee Coffee On Empty Stomach Daily Helped Her Lose 35 Kilos

Bhumi Pednekar Weight Loss Drink Ghee Coffee Helped Her Shed 35 Kilos. Read on to know how this drink helps in shedding kilos so easily, and how you can make it easily at home.

Celebrity weight loss journeys often serve as inspiration for those seeking fitness goals. Today, we uncover the beverage Bhumi Pednekar consumed consistently over several months to achieve her remarkable weight loss transformation.

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is making headlines for her massive weight loss transformation. The actress reportedly lost 35 kilograms of weight after her debut movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha with a proper diet and workout plan and expert tips to maintain a healthy and energetic body. Taking to social media, the actress shared one drink that helped her the most during her weight loss journey - ghee coffee, which she consumes daily to maintain good health and energy.

Health Benefits of Drinking Ghee Coffee On Empty Stomach

Ghee coffee, also known as "bulletproof coffee," is a popular weight loss beverage that is a concoction of strong espresso coffee shot with the richness of pure desi ghee and other ingredients for a creamy and satisfying drink.

It may sound like a weird combination to you, but trust us, this is the best drink that you can add to your diet when trying to shed weight. Ghee coffee not only tastes good but it is also very beneficial for health. Bhumi had recently shared her picture with this coffee on Instagram. So today, know about the benefits of drinking ghee coffee and the quickest way to make it. Curious to know the benefits? Scroll down.

A spoonful of pure desi ghee with coffee helps boost the body's metabolism, which helps in weight loss. A spoonful of pure desi ghee with coffee also helps in reducing stomach acid. This is because ghee contains a good amount of calcium which helps in reducing the extra production of stomach acid which contributes to weight loss. If you want to lose weight, you need to take care of your digestion. Adding just a spoonful of pure desi ghee to your diet can aid in better digestion, thus promoting weight loss. Consumption of a spoonful of ghee on an empty stomach with coffee can help in reducing swelling, it also strengthens the intestinal lining. Ghee coffee helps flush out toxins from your body through the urine, which also helps in weight loss.

Ghee coffee is known for providing sustained energy and promoting a feeling of fullness. It's a popular choice for those following a keto or low-carb diet due to its high fat content. Enjoy this delicious and satisfying beverage as a part of your morning routine or as an afternoon, here is a complete tutorial for making this drink easily in your kitchen:

Put coffee in water and boil it. When it boils, add ghee to it And cook for some more time. Now filter it and drink it hot.

Disclaimer: Ghee coffee comes packed with several health benefits, but there are a few side effects too! You must consult a dietician and understand how much of this drink you should consume and then make changes to your diet.

