Bhagyashree Demonstrates Exercises For Great Body And Strong Heart; Watch

The actor demonstrated some stretching exercises that you can do every day. (Photo: Instagram/@bhagyashree.online)

"These simple stretches target all the muscles in your body from head to toe," said the 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actor.

Actor, fitness enthusiast and nutritionist Bhagyashree knows how to keep herself active and her body in the pink of health. The 54-year-old's Instagram is peppered with posts and videos about life and well-being, and how exercising, eating right and doing yoga can help people beat many health-related odds. The mother-of-two is often seen doing age-defying exercises, sharing tips with her fans and followers on how it has helped her all these years.

In one of her latest posts, the actor demonstrated some stretching exercises for which you only have to dedicate 10 minutes of your time every day. "Done first thing in the morning, this will completely rejuvenate your body and awaken your senses. These simple stretches target all the muscles in your body from head to toe," said the 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actor.

She also explained that deep breathing helps in oxygenating the cells and removing toxins. Rotations of the hip joints mobilise it, removing stiffness. For beginners, in the first three days, they can start with 10 reps of each exercise, and proceed to 20 reps each for 2 weeks. "Repeat the set twice after that every day. All it will take is 10 minutes of your time," said Bhagyashree, adding that the exercises will also help you get a focused mind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

In the first exercise, you have to stand on your toes and stretch your arms and body up. Breathe in deeply as you go up and keep your arms over your head. Repeat this 10 times.

Next, stand on your toes and stretch your arms sideways. Bring them close to your chest like the flapping of wings. Go up on your toes as you bring your arms to the side, and breathe in. Repeat this 10 times.

Finally, rotate your hips. Bhagyashree said this exercise is important in order to sit, stand and walk properly. Lift one of your legs and rotate it on your side. Do this exercise 10 times for both legs.

Would you like to try these?