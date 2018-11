We feel fatigued at times because of our modern lifestyle. At the end of the day, we feel less energetic. Anxiety, emotional stress, insomnia and exertion are the characteristics of a fast-paced lifestyle that take over the emotional and physical health of a person. Fatigue and the frequent low energy levels are the bearers of many health issues such as thyroid disorders and hormonal imbalances and thyroid disorders. However, a powerful treatment of fatigue is yoga, it consists of meditation, breathing techniques, postures, etc. These help to clear the body fatigue and brain fog. Here in this article, we have mentioned a few yoga postures which can help you to combat fatigue.

Cat/Cow Pose

This yoga posture opens up the spine and relieves back pain.

Step 1: Start on your hands and knees, with knees hip distance apart and hands at your shoulder width.

Step 2: As you inhale, roll the shoulders back and look forward, lift up your hips and let your belly lower.

Step 3: As you exhale, tuck the hips under, around the spine, and let the head drop.

Step 4: Repeat this 5-6 times moving with your breath.

Child Pose

This yoga asana helps to open the hips, releases the back, calms the body.

Step 1: Sit on the floor, put your feet together and knees a few inches wider than your hips.

Step 2: Place your hands forward in front of you until your upper body rests on the floor.

Step 3: You can use a pillow or blanket under your forehead if your forehead doesn’t quite reach the floor.

Step 4: Focus on taking slow, deep breaths.

Supine Twist

This yoga pose improves digestion, releases lower back, open the shoulders, quiet the mind.

Step 1: Lie down on your back with your knees bent and feet on the ground.

Step 2: Let both your knees fall on the right side of your body, keep the sides of your feet and the left shoulder on the ground.

Step 3: Then try to look over your left shoulder by spreading your arms out into a ’T’ shape.

Step 4: Breathe deeply and try to enjoy the pleasant stretching sensations.