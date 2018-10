The secret of getting a slim body is cardio! Yes, practise cardio exercises if you really want to shed those extra kilos. It works by burning the calories in the form of glucose and fat and by increasing your heart rate. But choosing the right kind of exercise is important for your health and weight loss. According to the research, moderate-intensity cardio leads to muscle loss and hurts your joints and it is not as effective as high-intensity cardio. Thus, here we have mentioned a few high-intensity cardio exercises for weight loss.

Rowing

Step 1: Sit on the rowing machine and grab the handle of the rowing chord.

Step 2: Place your feet on the footrest.

Step 3: Keep your spine straight, shoulders rolled down, and chest out.

Step 4: Engage your abs and back muscles and then pull the handle or the bar toward your abs.

Step 5: You need to stop when your elbows are behind you.

Step 6: Try and squeeze your shoulder blades.

Step 7: Ensure you are not leaning back.

Step 8: Return to the starting position.

Rope Jumping

Step 1: Take a jumping rope and grab a handle with each hand.

Step 2: Flip the rope over your head to your back.

Step 3: Start hopping at a low speed and jump the rope.

Step 4: After finishing 25 jumps, increase your speed and jump the rope 50 times.

Step 5: Take a 10-second break.

Step 6: Start jumping the rope again.

Step 7: If you can then jump and fold your legs to touch your heels to your hips.

Cycling

Step 1: Sit on the bike and be comfortable.

Step 2: Start pedalling at a medium speed.

Step 3: In just a minute or two, increase your pedalling speed so that you feel the burn in your thighs.

Step 4: For about 3 minutes do not stop pedalling.

Step 5: Slow down a bit for a minute.

Step 6: Then do high-speed biking for 3-5 minutes.