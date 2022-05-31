6 Best Fruits And Vegetables For Monsoon

Dr Manoj Kutteri shares the best vegetables and fruits of choice to have in monsoon.

It has been a long while since we have scumbled ourselves in summer blues. And the time has come to wave bye to summer and prepare ourselves for the forthcoming monsoon. The showers of monsoon bring relief from scorching sunlight. This is the transition where our body needs lots and lots of attention and care. Our body is susceptible to many health issues during this season, making it even more important to eat healthy and safe. Making healthier food choices can help keep you healthy and improve digestion. The critical component in the diet is focused on the fibre, which will provide a feeling of fullness and prevent gorging on unhealthy junk food.

Dr Manoj Kutteri, Medical Director & CEO, Atmantan Wellness Centre, shares the best vegetables and fruits of choice:

Lauki (Bottle Gourd): Bottle gourd is one of the healthiest vegetables to include in your diet during monsoons. It is rich in dietary fibre, both soluble and insoluble, to maintain a healthy digestive tract. In addition, it has iron content and is rich in vitamins B and C. Help in anti-oxidative actions. Parwal (Pointed Gourd): Generally, we are prone to cold, cough and headaches during the monsoon; this vegetable helps you with keeping these at bay. It is abundant in vitamins C and A with various antioxidants, which help in boosting the immune system. Karela (Bitter Gourd): Karela may not please your tongue but gives you innumerable benefits. It helps boost immunity and is a rich source of vitamin C. It helps to fit your body into this season more. It also has strong antiviral properties.

Seasonal And Citrus Fruits

Fruits are a powerhouse of nutrients like fibre and Vitamin C. In addition, they help in restoring energy and build immunity. Therefore, include seasonal fruits in your diet like plums, apple, guava, banana, pomegranate, papaya, kiwi, amla, orange, sweet lime, lychee, pears and berries, including such fruits in your diet, which are high in antioxidants, further help in reducing blood pressure.

Coconut Water: This natural beverage is nature's way of helping you restore balance in your body. It enables you to stay hydrated and healthy, preventing any bacterial infections. While water intake is necessary, coconut water, commonly known as Buko Juice, helps flush out toxins as it's a great source of electrolytes. This miracle water also has immunity boosting properties and helps improve heart health, promotes weight loss, and does wonders for one's skin. Jamun: Rich in vitamins, potassium, folate, and iron, Jamun is a storehouse of nutrients. As these nutrients are very much needed during the monsoons. They are great for the kidneys and the liver. Jamun also helps in reducing blood sugar levels and treating diabetes and gastric dysfunctions. You can eat it raw or make a juice to enjoy the best taste. Cherries: Cherries are known for their abundance during monsoons. These are low in calories and contain antioxidants as they help fight infections and soothe inflammation, which is monsoon's severe problem. Besides these, they help in lowering bad cholesterol and have anti-carcinogenic properties.