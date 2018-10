The excess deposit of fat on the side of your waistline is known as love handle (casual term). However, it has got many different terms such as muffin top, spare tyre and the middle age spread. Fitness freak considers it as a nightmare. Though, there are various exercises to get rid of those love handles. Also, keep in your mind that excess abdominal fat is not good for our health. If you have love handles then start following a diet and follow a regular fitness regime.

Bicycle Crunches:

This exercise is considered as an effective exercise for lower stomach and love handles.

Step 1: Lie on your back and bend your knees.

Step 2: Keep your hands behind your head.

Step 3: Lift your shoulders and upper back off the ground.

Step 4: Along with that, move your right elbow toward the left knee. Step 5: Then change the position by bringing your left elbow to your right knee.

Side Plank Hip Lifts:

The side plank hip lift is considered a good exercise for love handles because it gives workout for the abdominal fat on the sides.

Step 1: Lie on your side with your elbow on the ground.

Step 2: Keep the body straight and raise the lower half of your body up.

Step 3: Repeat this at least 15 times for one side.

Step 4: Then change the position to the opposite side.

Waist Whittler:

This is an exercise that you have to include in your daily workout plan for lower stomach and love handles.

Step 1: Lie on the ground with knees bent at 90 degrees over hips.

Step 2: Extend your arms to sides on the floor with palms down.

Step 3: Lower both legs to the right in the 90 degrees without moving your arms and shoulder.

Step 4: Return legs to starting position, and then repeat it to the left.