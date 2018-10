Adopting healthy eating habits and regular physical activity can help prevent cardiovascular disease, reduce your risk of diabetes, and keep your weight under control. Here are the best exercises, according to Mukul Nagpaul, owner, PMF Training, you can do to build a stronger heart!

• Cycling

Cycling is a great form of exercise to improve your heart health and it removes the impact force on your joints and activates your muscles. Purchase a “road bike” and have it fitted by a professional so that your knees are able to rest in between strokes and so that pressure can be distributed evenly along your spine. Cycling improves cardiovascular health and lowers blood pressure at the same time.

• Trekking

Although walking is something most people do every day, nowadays people are strongly inclining towards trekking. You should start training several days before the trek. Here are the health benefits of trekking:

 Improves cardiovascular strength

 Promotes weight loss

 Cleanses the lungs

 Builds strong bones

 Improves mental health

• Swimming

There are several reasons why you should give swimming a shot. Spending time near water can be like meditation, in that it gives the brain a break from the constant overstimulation people often experience in modern life. Swimming is low impact unlike jogging or plyometric training, swimming is a way to fit cardio into your workout routine without putting stress on your bones, joints and muscles. This is a plus for swimmers of all ages and body types, but it’s particularly beneficial for seniors and people with arthritis. It’s one of the best ways to stay active while taking care of all parts of your body and the heart.

• Running

Running is one of the easiest forms of exercise to keep your heart healthy. You don’t even need any equipment or gym membership for running. You just need to get up, wear your apparel, put on your running shoes and start running. Running helps in lowering down your levels of BMI and cholesterol which helps in reducing risk of heart diseases. Running also helps in the production of new blood vessels resulting in a better blood flow.

Check out this video of Dr Peeyush Jain, HOD- Preventive Cardiology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, where he talks about embracing a heart-healthy lifestyle.