So, you have a little bulge in your stomach after all the partying this season? And you still need to attend a few more? Well, don’t worry. You can have all the fun you want. We have few tricks that will help you get back your washboard tummy in just a month. What more do you want?

Aspiring for a flat tummy is good. It will also reduce your risk of many lifestyle diseases including diabetes, heart ailments and even some cancers. But getting the tummy of your dreams is not easy. It requires a lot of discipline, dedication and hard work. But if you manage all three, then in a month’s time, you will have a stomach that everybody will envy.

Here are a few exercises that will help you get a washboard tummy in as short a time as just 30 days. Just keep aside 15 minutes every day for your exercises.

Work your rectus abdominis

This muscle is placed between the ribs and the pubic bone at the front of the pelvis. Lie down on your back and bring your chest towards the pelvis. Alternatively bring your pelvis towards your chest. Repeat 15 times.

Do your Crunches

These are core exercises that build the abdominal muscles. It also tones the rectus abdominis and oblique muscles. Lie on your back and bend your knees. Lift your shoulders by putting pressure on your abdominal muscles and pause at the peak. Repeat 15 times.

Don’t ignore the double leg reach

This works both the upper and lower abdominals. Lie on your back with your legs stretched and your arms facing upward. Lift your feet back and keep it at a 45-degree angle. Feel the pressure on your abdominal muscles. Repeat 10 times for a washboard tummy.

Try the plank hip dips

These are perfect for beginners. Take the classic push-up position with your elbows on the ground. Rest your forearms and keep your arms at a 90-degree angle. Arch your back and raise your glutes toward the ceiling. Squeeze your abs tightly to close the distance between your ribcage and hips. Gently ease back to the starting position. Repeat 20 times.