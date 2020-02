This is a combination of a quarter squat with an overhead press. You may need assistance while performing this workout. @Shutterstock

All of us agree that weight loss is not easy. And, it is also so easy to get confused with the many techniques and diets that promise quick weight loss. You must have tried many of these and been disappointed at the results. More often than not, you get back to your heavier self once you stop your weight loss diet or routine. This happens because most diets are restrictive and induces a sense of deprivation in you. You tend to overeat once you are done with the diet. Moreover, many such diets can lead to nutritional deficiencies. There exercising your way to a slimmer figure makes more sense than following a restrictive diet.

There are many exercises that help you lose weight. But you have to choose one that helps you do this in a comfortable manner. If you overdo things, you will not be able to sustain your workout routine. If your exercise is too tough, you also run the risk of injury and this will end your weight loss dreams. So you have to find the right exercise that will help you lose weight safely and effectively. Lifting weights is one way of doing this.

Here, let us take a look at a few weight-lifting exercises that will help you lose your extra kilos.

Single-Leg Deadlift

This strengthens the back, core and legs besides helping you with weight loss.

How to do it: Stand straight with your feet hip-width apart. Hold a kettlebell, a barbell or two dumbbells in your hands down in front of you and lean forward from your hips. Balance yourself on one leg and extend the other straight behind you. At the same time, bring your upper body forward. Keep your arms hanging straight down, holding onto the weight. The leg you are standing on must be slightly bent. Slowly return to position and repeat on other side. Do this exercise 10 times.

Inverted Row

This exercise engages your back, shoulders, arms and core. It also improves posture and helps your weight loss too.

How to do it: Lie beneath a bar and grab it with both hands. Your palms must face away from you. Tighten your abs and forms a straight line from your head to your heels. Pull yourself up until your chest touches the bar and then lower yourself down slowly. Do this exercise 5 times.

Push Press

This is a combination of a quarter squat with an overhead press. You may need assistance while performing this workout.

How to do it: Stand with your feet at shoulder-width distance and hold the bar with your fingertips. Your elbows must point forward. Rest the bar on the front of your shoulders and drop down to a shallow squat. Centre your weight under the barbell. Now press up through your heels and drive the bar directly above your head till your arms are straight. Then lower the bar down to your chest. Do this exercise 5 times for fast weight loss.