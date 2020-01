Cardio is an important part of any workout, regardless of whether you are doing it to lose weight, get fit, or just be healthier. Health experts say 150 minutes of cardio exercise per week can help reduce health risks. Cardio exercise is all about doing a rhythmic activity to raise your heart rate in order to burn fat and calories.

Doing cardio exercise can help in weight loss by burning fat and calories. It can make your heart stronger and help reduce risk of heart attack, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, and some forms of cancer. Further, it can also help improve your lung capacity, provide temporary relief from depression and anxiety, help you sleep better, reduce stress and improve your sex life.

Running, elliptical machine, stationary bike, stair climbing, jumping rope and even rowing are some forms of cardio exercises. But some health experts claim that compound exercises are the best kind of cardio exercises. Compound exercises can elevate the heart rate quicker and allow full-body workout in lesser time. However, you may not have the skills and props to do compound exercises. Don’t worry. Here are some cardio exercises you can do anytime, anywhere at homeand they will give you similar results.

Jump Rope

It can help burn about 220 calories in 20 minutes. Jump ropes are also inexpensive and require no special skills. The best thing is you can do it easily at home. But turn the rope with the wrists, and not the arms. Also land softly.

Burpees

This involves squatting to the floor, jumping the feet to a plank position, jumping back in, and standing up. Doing this can help you burn 100 or more calories in 10 minutes.

Squat Jumps

First take a squat position, and jump as high as you can, and land back into a squat. Land softly to protect your joints. Squat jumps will help raise your heart rate, burn calories, and increase power in the legs.

Kickboxing

It involves and punching and kicking in the air. Kickboxing can burn more than 100 calories in 10 minutes. However, you need to learn the basic knowledge of kicks and punches to perform this exercise.

Staircase Exercise

Walking stairs is an excellent cardio workout. You can use the steps for various other exercises, including strength training. For high-intensity training, you can run or walk up the stairs as fast as you can. Then walk back down to recover.