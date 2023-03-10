Nutritionist Shares 4 Best Sugar Substitutes For Weight Loss

The secret to anti-ageing, more energy, less brain fog, better immunity and weight loss? Quit sugar!

Sugar and its forms are an instant source of energy. When this excess energy or sugar is not utilized, the body has an intelligent mechanism to pack away the extra body fat, and before you know it, the scales start tipping! Having no sugars would be the fastest way to lose weight in an ideal world. But since we don't live in one, consuming sugars with mindfulness and moderation is imperative. Kicking the sugar habit to the curb is easier when you have suitable sugar substitutes.

Anju Kaushik, Nutritionist on kindlife, shares four healthier sugar substitutes

Always fruits first: Full of fibre and minerals, fruits come in handy to curb a sugar craving. Ideal option any time of the day. However, avoid these after a heavy meal or as a late-night snack to ease digestion. Instead, try applesauce to sweeten baked goodies and beat the heat this summer with homemade frozen fruit pop. Pro Tip: Combine fruit with a good fat like nut butter, chia or nuts to keep you full longer and flatten the glucose spike. Pure Stevia: Made from stevia leaves, it is a natural sugar substitute with minimal impact on blood sugars. Commercially available stevia can mix other sweeteners, so always read the label. While it has a slightly bitter aftertaste, a little goes a long way. Stevia is growing in popularity as a low-calorie natural sweetener that can aid in weight loss. Pro Tip: Since this is low in calories, it is easy to over-consume desserts and beverages with added stevia. Be mindful of extra overall calorie consumption. Monk fruit sugar: Like stevia, this is another natural sweetener that does not spike blood sugar. Several times sweeter than sugar, monk fruit is a much superior alternative to artificial sweeteners that have harmful side effects like abdominal bloat, anxiety and headaches. Pro Tip: About 150 to 200 times sweeter than sugar, less is indeed more! Date Sugar: Dates and date sugar are excellent sources of dietary fibre. Date sugar has more dietary fibre than brown sugar. A better alternative to sugar and a good source of nutrients, including fibre, potassium, magnesium, manganese, vitamin B6 and antioxidants. However, like all sugars, date sugar should be used in moderation! Pro Tip: Use date sugar to sweeten goodies or occasional sweets or energy bars. Are you struggling with slow bowel movements? Try date sugar with your next oatmeal for a fibre-packed meal.

Conclusion

Getting sufficient hours of sleep, moderate exercise, drinking adequate water, using supplements like apple cider vinegar, and keeping stress at bay are all needed to maintain good blood sugar levels and stay fit. But kicking the sugar habit is often that missing piece of the jigsaw! Giving up sugar is never going to be easy. But it's going to be worth it!