Benefits of Doing Yoga Everyday: Here's What Happens When You Start Your Day With Asanas

What happens when you do yoga first thing in the morning? A regular yoga practise can help you improve your memory, reduce stress, and relieve chronic pain.

Yoga is often recognised as the modern wellness mantra in the modern-day world. Almost everyone on the planet is talking about this trend. Yoga as a practice assists everyone in terms of entire mind, body, and spirit control. It not only helps to integrate mental and physical disciplines in our bodies, but it also reduces tension and anxiety levels in our everyday life. Yoga may appear to be nothing more than stretching, yet it has many more health benefits than you may imagine. In this post, we will look at some of the fantastic things that may happen inside your body and to your general health when you practise yoga on a regular basis.

Why Should You Practice Yoga Everyday?

Although most people associate yoga with movement, this ancient Indian practice blends physical postures (asanas) with breath training (pranayama) and meditation (dyana) to help you achieve mind-body-spirit equilibrium. Yoga was founded about 4,000 years ago and is derived from the Sanskrit word "yuj" which means "union." Yoga refers to the spiritual union with a higher power and our genuine selves.

Dr Sombrata Roy, Unit Head-CMRI, CK Birla Hospitals, Kolkata says, "Yoga has been practised for thousands of years as a physical and mental healing regimen, first in India, where it originated, and currently followed and practised all around the world. One aspect of its appeal is the fact that yoga is being closely investigated by scientists and that even doctors are advising patients on its value. In a nutshell, yoga elevates the spirit while calming and relaxing the body. It is a superb discipline for staying healthy and recovering from illness."

He adds, "These days, yoga is truly believed as the modern wellness mantra in today's society. Almost everyone across the globe is talking about this trend. Yoga as a practice not only helps the patients but everyone in the overall management of the mind, body, and soul. It reduces tension and anxiety levels in day-to-day activities. Yoga may appear to be only stretching, but it has many more benefits for your body. Regular yoga practice strengthens the body both within and externally. When the body is in perfect balance, the likelihood of contracting any ailment is decreased. We strongly suggest that the science behind contemporary and healthy living should make yoga an essential part of our daily life."

Decoding 7 Health Benefits of Yoga

Yoga does not require you to be flexible, fit, or comfortable in spandex. You don't have to be young, wealthy, or physically fit. You don't even need to have a lot of free time. Yoga can be practised in a wheelchair, at home in your pyjamas, or in 5-minute increments. If you are still not sure about adding yoga to your daily routine, check out these amazing health benefits that yoga can have on you:

Increases flexibility and stability Strengthens your muscles and bones Improves posture Helps reduce chronic pain Promotes weight loss Reduces stress and anxiety Improves sleep

Yoga is for absolutely everybody. So what are you waiting for? Grab your yoga mat and start your day with some power yoga.

