Belly Fat Loss Tips For Ageing Women: Here's How To Maintain Your Weight In Winter Season

It becomes increasingly difficult to lose that belly pooch as you age but, this diet might do the trick even in winter season.

Losing abdominal fat is a challenge for everyone but this challenge gets harder as you age. There is a reason why experts recommend people to get fit, healthy and eat right from age 30-35. When you are young, your metabolism is high and it is easier t lose weight or lose that belly pooch in case you wish to. But, as you cross 30 and go on to 40 and beyond, it will become increasingly difficult to achieve that fitness goal. There is another added catch of it being winter season. November and December are the two months packed with back to back festivities and that of course include erratic eating of delicious but not so healthy foods. Moreover, sweating in this season is also a mammoth task. So, how do you do it? If you are an ageing woman trying to lose belly fat during the winter months, here is a simple guide.

Why Is It Difficult To Lose Weight In Old Age?

Here's why:

Slow metabolism. Hormonals fluctuations. Menopause. Your body becomes slower. Your stamina will be less. High risk of injury so, you cannot push your body beyond a limit. Your heart may be weak. Your bones may not be as healthy as they were before.

How Can Ageing Women Lose Weight In Winter Season?

Here are 5 tips:

Eat More Protein: Protein is a must for all ages especially for older adults who are women. It will help you build muscle mass, strengthen bone density, increase metabolism and in turn help you lose fat from the tummy.

Eat Ample Of Healthy Fats: Healthy fats contain omega-3 fatty acids which will not only help you lose weight but also help maintain blood pressure, blood sugar levels, reduce cholesterol, prevent insulin spikes which is the reason of fat accumulation in the abdominal area.

Do Not Eat Ultra-Processed Foods: Firstly, ultra-processed foods contain zero nutrition. Secondly, they are filled with trans-fat, sodium, carbs and artificial sugar and flavours, all of which are literally poison for you. Stop eating them immediately. These foods are not recommended for any age. They will only make you gain weight and increase risk of diseases.

Eat Fibre-Rich Foods: Fibre-rich foods are the best solution to belly fat loss. These foods contain little to no fat and carbs, only fibre, vitamins and minerals. Moreover, it will help you stay full for a long time and curb your cravings.

Drink fluids: Stay hydrated with water, lots of fruits, soup and lentil soups.