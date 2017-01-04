Begin your new year with this super inspiring Instagram video of Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen has always been everyone's favourite. She has been inspiring us and giving us fitness goals like forever. This 42 year old mother of 2 is a fitness freak and looks absolutely stunning even at this age. She recently posted a video of her doing all sorts of exercises and also a headstand. She was with her teacher Nupur Shikhare (@nupur_popeye) and was more enthusiastic than ever. Also, the caption she wrote was very touching and full of inspiration, here's what she wrote:
"I had promised the 14 year old #me NO MATTER WHAT, I will ALWAYS follow my #heart I will respond to #feelings and not react to #thoughts easier said than done so often I discipline my #body to #silence the #mind and return to a #feeling it works like #magic And no its NOT for a movie not to be a size zero, it's simply me honouring a promise!!!! Gooood morning World , wake up happy!!!! #feelit #manifest #bepositive I love you guys!!! Thank you teacher @nupur_popeye mmuuaah!!!"