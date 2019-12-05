Losing weight in a steady manner is easier said than done. It is, in fact, the biggest struggle for obese people. According to a research from the University of Copenhagen, there are complex processes involved in obesity and especially weight loss in obesity. Researchers say that it is now possible to offer overweight people a clearer understanding of how to sustain weight loss. According to researchers, if an overweight person is able to maintain an initial weight loss, say for a year, the body will eventually 'accept' this new weight and not fight against it, as is otherwise normally the