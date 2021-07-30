Beware Middle-Aged People! Sudden Shift To Active Lifestyle Can Cause Stress Fracture

Stress fracture commonly occurs in the shin bone, foot, heel, hip, and lower back.

Doctors see a significant increase in stress fracture cases, especially among middle-aged people who have suddenly started rigorous exercises after the lockdown was lifted.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only caused a dramatic loss of human life worldwide, but it has had a devastating impact on social and economic sectors. However, at the time, it has taught us some important life lessons such as maintaining health and hygiene, caring for others, living more sustainably, etc. Post the outbreak of Covid-19, many people began to realise the importance of staying active for health, fitness and immunity, and they started doing rigorous exercises. However, this sudden lifestyle change has not gone down well with some people, especially middle-aged people. According to doctors at the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC), there has been a significant rise in the number of people experiencing 'stress fracture' due to sudden shifts in active life, particularly among middle-aged people.

What Is A Stress Fracture?

A stress fracture is generally referred to as a tiny crack in the bone that can result from repetitive trauma, such as jumping up and down repeatedly, running long distances, and even wearing wrong or worn-out footwear. It is commonly found in the shin bone, foot, heel, hip, and lower back. If left unattended, the pain may increase, as well as the risk of suffering a complete fracture in the affected bone, said, doctors.

Repetitive and excessive stress on the bone can result in acceleration of normal bone remodelling, the production of micro-fractures (caused by insufficient time for the bone to repair), the creation of a bone stress injury (that is, stress reaction), and, eventually, a stress fracture explained Maninder Shah Singh, Senior Consultant Orthopedics and Chief of Foot and Ankle Service, at ISIC.

Middle-Aged People Comprise 10% Of The Stress Fracture Patients

ISIC doctors have seen an increase in cases of stress fractures, especially among middle-aged people who have not indulged in outdoor activities but started after the lockdown was lifted. They comprise 10 per cent of such patients in the past year. Most of them are 30-40 years, followed by 40-50 years, said ISIC doctors.

"Upon investigation, most of these people were found to have never done rigorous exercises such as running, skipping, sports or jumping. However, with the discussion around health, immunity and fitness raging due to the pandemic, they chose to become active, which was a shock for their body that is both unaccustomed and unconditioned for such activities," stated Singh, as quoted by IANS.

Risk factors for a stress fracture

With exercise emphasised as a key to maintaining physical and mental health during the pandemic, many people suddenly started running, aerobics, and other activities to keep themselves fit and healthy. But this sudden lifestyle change when the body is unaccustomed to physical training increases the risk for stress fractures. In addition, the experts noted they are also not using proper equipment or care to do the activity they were not used to doing earlier.

In addition, reduced exposure to sunlight led to low Vitamin D levels, which affected bone health, said Dr Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director and Head - Orthopedics and Joint Replacement dept, Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka. People are also working at home without proper guidance, the experts added.

Dr Subhash Jangid, Director and Unit Head, Bone and Joint Institute, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, told the news agency that sports injuries have doubled during the pandemic. He said that people are doing more activities; they are working out at home more without proper equipment and guidance, which leads to injuries in their joints and ligaments.

What to do if you experience stress fractures or sports injuries? The doctors recommend RICE treatment -- Rest, Ice, Compression and Elevation -- as first-aid and complete rest for six weeks.