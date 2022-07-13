Be Cautious! Lack Of Exercise Can Up Disease Risk For Teenagers

Lack of exercise among teenagers can lead to health problems, which is why teens should include some form of physical activity in their regimen.

Being a teenager is not an easy job. The teenage years are unquestionably challenging, awkward, and frustrating at times. Owing to a spurt of hormonal changes, teenagers are very conscious about their looks and physique. Always struggling to cope with their appearances, and a croaky voice transition, apart from their ever-oscillating mood swings, these kids are constantly in the mind-frame to look their best, but their busy schedules with school and tuition give them very little time for themselves. Apart from dealing with the ebb and flow of their hormones, teenagers are often confused when it comes to making changes in their lifestyle habits.

Lack Of Exercise And Other Growing Health Concerns Among Teenagers

Dr Mickey Mehta, Global Leading Holistic Health Guru and Corporate life Coach say, "Sitting for long hours and spending time interacting on social media has become a way of life for these teens, as a result of which they put on a lot of weight. Hormonal imbalance in children is another growing concern these days. Lack of proper sleep and nutrition, inactivity, love of junk food, constant stress and most importantly lack of focused exercises is instrumental in affecting teenagers' health."

Exercise plays a vital role in teenagers' life. "By exercising, blood flows seamlessly into the body and the heart remains healthy. Children must also learn to care for, share and uplift other children who lag behind them."

"Childhood is an opportunity to seed prevention of diseases, build invincible immunity, push growth hormones, increase the faculties and develop wholeness of one's mind, body and spirit. Right from their adolescent age, teenagers can indulge in doing light cardio exercises to enhance their personalities, apart from doing physical and sports activities. Sports and yoga enable teenagers to remain fit and avoid getting any lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and other health ailments. Exercises even maintain a healthy equilibrium of mental and emotional wellbeing and tend to keep the teens calm. Regular exercise improves blood circulation, keeps weight under control, boosts energy levels and helps manage stress," he explains the benefits of exercise for teenagers.

How Much Should You Exercise?

Even though most teenagers avoid exercising, it should be a part of their lifestyle. Parents should encourage them to lead healthy life by making the right choices. Plus, childhood habits are more likely to persist into adulthood as it can be more difficult to adopt some lifestyle modifications when a person becomes older.

Studies suggest that teenagers can do at least 60 minutes of moderate or vigorous exercises to maintain good health. Some of the physical activities include aerobics, building muscle and bone strength through weight training.

